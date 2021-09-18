Syracuse Falls in Overtime to Louisville

The Syracuse men’s soccer team fell to Louisville in a high scoring and intense affair at the SU Soccer Stadium Friday night. Louisville outscored Syracuse 5-4 with 2 of each team’s goals coming on penalty kicks. Sophomore Deandre Kerr scored the two penalty kicks for The Orange. All four of the penalty kicks in the game were awarded in the span of 10 minutes in the first half. Both teams were awarded two penalties and scored on each opportunity.

Louisville scored the winning goal in extra time on a penalty kick assist from outside of the box. The goal was scored by Josh Jones of The Cardinals. Syracuse tied the game four times but never led at any point in the match.

“This team doesn’t quit. It keeps going until you have to physically pull them off the pitch,” Coach Ian McIntyre said about his team’s efforts.

Syracuse had 17 total shots with eight of them being on goal. Syracuse goalkeeper Lucas Daunhauer had three saves for The Orange, bringing his season total to eight.

Deandre Kerr is coming off an impressive performance in Week 2 of September which earned him the ACC Offensive Player of the Week award. Kerr continued his dominance on the offensive end for Syracuse in this game with two more goals added to his total for the season, extending his lead as the Orange’s top scorer for the year.

The match was the first home match against an ACC opponent for the season. Syracuse is 4-3 for the season as well as being 1-1 against ACC opponents after beating Virginia in Charlottesville. Both Virginia and Louisville had received votes in the United Soccer Coaches Poll with Syracuse receiving 9 votes as well for this week. The loss brings an end to the two-game winning streak the Orange were on. Syracuse will travel to Cornell on Tuesday and then return to Syracuse to face off against ACC rival Duke at home on the 25th.