Syracuse Men's Soccer Falls 3-0 at Penn State

The Orange dropped its first road match of the season on Sunday.

Syracuse men's soccer was shut out in its first road game of the season in a 3-0 loss at Penn State on Sunday. The loss drops Syracuse to 1-1 on the season, as the road loss follows a 2-0 home win over Drexel.

The Orange controlled much of the action early, but a goal by Peter Mangione off Seth Kuhn pass gave the Nittany Lions an early lead. Despite efforts to be more aggressive offensively, Syracuse could not find the back of the net.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Syracuse looked level the score early in the second half. Julius Rauch had an opportunity less than two minutes after intermission, but his shot was wide right. Penn State took advantage, scoring less than two minutes later on a penalty kick from Pierre Reedy.

Just one minute after the penalty kick goal, Andrew Privett cashed in on an opportunity to extend Penn State's lead to three.

With a 3-0 lead, Syracuse was back on its heels even with 41 minutes still to play. There would be no comeback in this one, despite four Syracuse shots over a three minute stretch about 10 minutes in the second half. The Orange out-shot Penn State 15 to 13, but seven Nittany Lions saves kept Syracuse off the board.

Syracuse will return home looking to bounce back from the loss on Friday, September 3rd when it will host Georgetown. That game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on the ACC Network Xtra. Three days later, Syracuse hosts Niagara.