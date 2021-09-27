Syracuse Falls 2-0 to Wake Forest

The Orange are now on a four game losing streak after the loss on Sunday.

Hulda Arnarsdottir and Shayla Smart both scored for Wake Forest as they defeated Syracuse 2-0 at the SU Soccer Stadium. This is now the third loss in a row versus ACC competition and the team's fourth loss in a row overall.

The Orange started the game well, keeping control of the ball in good areas but they never really had enough composure in the final third of the pitch to cause Wake Forest any issues. It was a tightly contested affair until Arnarsdottir broke the deadlock just before the 20-minute mark. She scored with an impressive half-volley just inside the box, giving Syracuse keeper Lysianne Proulx no chance of saving it.

The second half started the same way the first half did, with Syracuse on the front foot. They mustered up a few dangerous chances, such as an effort from Pauline Machtens inside the box that sailed over the bar.

But the Orange couldn't take its chances this game, and just when Syracuse was starting to build solid momentum, Shalya Smart sealed the deal for the Demon Deacons with just over 15 minutes to go.

After such a promising start to the season, Syracuse finds itself struggling against the top opponents in its conference. But let's get one thing straight - Syracuse is a team plagued by injury, with star players Jenna Tivnan and Telly Vunipola out for the foreseeable future.

Coach Nicky Adams said after the game that players are going to have to play out of position because of how many injuries the side is facing.

"At this point of the season, I'm down five forwards and I'm not getting one of them back for the rest of the season," Adams said. "You look at other players who I'm transitioning to be forwards or defenders... it's not going to click overnight."



The next game for Syracuse is a tough away test at Duke on October 2.