Syracuse Loses Heartbreaker to Louisville in Final Minute

Goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx had 5 saves for the Syracuse women’s soccer team as they fell in a heartbreaking loss to Louisville in Syracuse. The Orange are now on a three-game losing streak after coming off a tough road trip where they lost both their games against Connecticut and Notre Dame.

Louisville freshman Anouk Denton scored the winning goal of the game for the Cardinals on a penalty kick. Freshman Emma Klein on Syracuse fouled a Louisville player in the box with less than a minute to go in the game and Louisville was awarded the penalty.

Louisville player Delaney Snyder scored for the Cardinals to put them up 1-0 in the 12th minute of the match. The Cardinals held that lead until the 67th minute when Meghan Root scored on a fast break. Sophomore Kate Murphy passed the ball to Root through the Louisville defense to put Root on the fast break. The Louisville goalkeeper came out to attempt to stop Root but the Syracuse senior chipped the ball over the goalkeeper to put the ball in the back of the net.

Lysianne Proulx has played impressively in goal for the Orange this season. Her 5 saves in the game bring her season total up to 219. Louisville had 15 shots for the game, only scoring twice. Her strong performance in goal on Saturday against Notre Dame brought her up to #5 all time for Syracuse in saves.

Syracuse still has not won a game against Louisville since they first met, with the Cardinals having an 8-0-1 edge against the Orange. Syracuse falls to 4-4-1 for the season and drops to 0-2 in conference play after losing their first ACC match to Notre Dame.

The ACC is one of the strongest conferences in women’s soccer, with several ACC teams ranking in the top 25. “You’re on a stretch where currently you’re going to play the #1 team in the nation, the #3 team in the nation and the number #7 team in the nation, and we have to be gritty and understand our identity and what’s needed,” Coach Nicky Adams said about the tough upcoming schedule.

Syracuse will host Wake Forest on Sunday and travel to North Carolina to face off against Duke next weekend.