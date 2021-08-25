Syracuse Men's Soccer Upping the Ante this season

The Syracuse men's soccer final preseason game gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from the team this season.

Yesterday's 11-0 thrashing of the Herkimer Generals allowed the Orange to finish its preseason on a high. The match saw head coach Ian McIntyre rotate his 32-man squad to help raise the match fitness of his players.

Besides the double-digit scoreline, the Syracuse men's soccer team showed passion and aggression when trying to win the ball back. Coach McIntyre says the game was a chance for the team to just go out and play.

"We got a lot of good work out of it," McIntyre said. "We certainly used that intensity from the opening minute and got a lot of time for our guys today."



At the end of the first half, the Orange only allowed the Generals to muster one shot on target, as much of the play was controlled by Syracuse. Whenever the Orange lost the ball, it was the determination from the midfield that allowed them to win it back. That determination sparked counter-attacks that led to some brilliant goals from the team.

Syracuse forward Deandre Kerr says the team has worked really hard leading up to the season opener.

"It's good to be back and we're excited to start the season. We want to win as many games as we can," Kerr said. "Last season we didn't win enough games and we weren't happy with how we played, so this season we're here to make a statement that we're one of the top teams in the ACC."

The Orange will face-off against Drexel University at the SU Soccer Stadium on Thursday, August 26th at 8 pm.