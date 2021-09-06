Syracuse Women's Soccer Tops New Hampshire for Third Straight Victory

Goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx recorded her second consecutive shutout, and third in the last five games, as Syracuse women's soccer won 2-0 at New Hampshire for its third straight victory. With the win, the Orange improved to 4-1 on the season, its best start since the 2013 campaign. This was the first road game for Syracuse this year as well.

Syracuse controlled most of the action from the get go, but struggled to find the back of the net until late in the second half. The Orange outshot New Hampshire 11-6 and had seven corner kicks to just one one for the Wildcats.

It was not until the 71st minute that Syracuse broke the scoreless tie. Freshman Kylen Grant sidestepped a defender and beat New Hampshire goalkeeper Cat Sheppard off a shot from her left foot. The goal was the first of her collegiate career. Less than 10 minutes later, Syracuse added a second goal to put the game away. Natalie Weidenbach's corner kick was hit by Pauline Machtens and found the back of the net to give the Orange a two goal lead. It was Machtens second goal of the season.

Syracuse would cruise from there for its third straight victory. The loss drops New Hampshire to 1-3-1 on the season.

Next up for Syracuse is a matchup with Cornell. That game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 9th at SU Soccer Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network Xtra. It will be senior night for the Orange.