Syracuse Women’s Soccer Celebrates Senior Night with a Win

Sunday evening doubled as senior night for the Syracuse women’s soccer team. The Orange celebrated senior keeper Michaela Walsh and graduate students Blue Ellis, Chelsea Domond and Jenna Tivnan in a pregame ceremony, and with a 2-1 win over Merrimack College.

Both goals for the Orange came in the first half.

Sophomore Ashley Rauch scored her first of the season and opened up the evening’s scoring with a goal in the 6th minute, off a cross from classmate Koby Commandant.

Commandant said that she pulled to the outside after sophomore Erin Flurey ran inside. She cut the ball back inside the 18 yard box and found Rauch’s right foot as she was in the air by the far post.

Graduate student Chelsea Domond recorded her third on both the weekend and season, and the game’s second, a minute before halftime.

Domond took on two Merrimack defenders with speed, and finished beyond the goalkeeper.

“You saw how excited she was, I mean two games in a row is pretty incredible for her,” said Adams.

Merrimack’s Jillian Golden scored 15 minutes into the second half, assisted by Sydney Haskin, but it wasn’t enough for the Warriors to come back.

Syracuse improved to 5-1 on the season. Adams will look for her 101st career coaching victory when the team plays next, at Binghamton, on Thursday at 7 p.m.

