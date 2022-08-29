Syracuse Women's Soccer Shuts Out Siena For Second Straight Win

It was Syracuse’s second time ever playing the Siena Saints, and Shea and Kam Vanderbosch’s first time playing against one another.The twins’ first year as collegiate athletes features them on two different teams: Shea Vanderbosch starting in goal for the Orange while her sister Kam Vanderbosch at center back for the Saints.

Shea Vanderbosch recorded her first career shutout and finished the game with four saves, while sister Kam played and battled through all 90 minutes. Syracuse would earn the win 2-0, giving Shea some family bragging rights.

Syracuse got off to a slow start in the beginning of the game, but everything changed at the 8th minute mark.

It would be the last time Siena shot the ball, and was the first time Syracuse scored.

First-year Anna Rupert scored her second career goal by placing the ball in behind Siena’s goalkeeper Angela Fini off a pass by graduate student Chelsea Domond.

“It was a really good goal so it was more of making sure it [went] into the goal,” Rupert said. “I had missed it a couple times in practice so by the time it was time for the game I think I was prepared.”

Graduate student Blue Ellis scored her first goal of the season to increase Syracuse’s lead by two after heading in sophomore Kylen Grant’s cross.

While the Orange created plenty of opportunities with a 34-8 edge in shots, head coach Nicky Adams was not satisfied with how the team played in the final third. She felt that almost 10 minutes was too long for the team to take control of the game, and expected them to finish on more of their chances.

“We're gonna be playing teams where we are not going to get that many opportunities and we have to be confident enough in ourselves to finish,” Adams said.

The Orange will travel to Ypsilanti, Michigan, to play Eastern Michigan this coming Thursday at 5 p.m. for their first road game of the season.

