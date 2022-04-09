Syracuse Drops Series Opener to Notre Dame

After a sweep over Pitt in a shortened series last weekend, the Orange will not repeat that same fortune.

Syracuse Softball falls to Notre Dame 5-2 in the first game of the weekend series. The Fighting Irish picked up 12 hits compared to five for the Orange.

Notre Dame wasted no time knocking in its first run of the ballgame, piling up three hits in the opening half inning. Karina Gaskins put the Irish on the board by way of an RBI single to center field.

Syracuse responded by getting an RBI single from freshman infielder Tessa Galipeau. She drove in sophomore outfielder Angel Jasso who doubled to left center in the at bat before.

Both teams scored again in the third inning. Notre Dame retook the lead after Gaskins hit a home run over the wall in left, her 10th of the season. The Orange tied it up once more when freshman utility Taylor Posner reached base safely on an error, leading Jasso to cross home plate.

Then the Fighting Irish took control the rest of the game.

They regained the lead in the fifth after Jane Kronenberger got caught in a rundown between first and second trying to steal, but she did just enough in order for Emily Tran to score.

In the next inning, pitcher Payton Tied helped herself out with a home run to left. In the circle she lasted six innings, punched out five and only gave up one earned run. In the batter’s box, she picked up two hits in her three at bats. Notre Dame drove in its last run of the day when Leea Hanks tripled down the line in right.

Sophomore pitcher Lindsey Hendrix took the ball in the opener and lasted 4 2/3 innings while giving up eight hits and three runs in the loss.

Game two of this series takes place tomorrow April 9 with first pitch at 1 p.m.

