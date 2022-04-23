Syracuse Shutout in Series Opener vs Duke

The Orange struggled at the plate and in the field against the Blue Devils.

Five errors committed by the Orange and 10 hits by the Blue Devils were too much for Syracuse to overcome.

In the first game of the series between ACC rivals, Duke secured the first win of the weekend after a 5-0 shutout over Syracuse Friday afternoon at Skytop Softball Stadium.

The Blue Devils scored the first two runs of the ballgame on just one hit, thanks to two errors made by the Orange.

Duke scored on a throwing error by freshman catcher Laila Alves when she tried to throw out the lead runner on a double steal. Then a double from Kristina Foreman put the Blue Devils up 2-0 before the Orange even got to hit.

Two more errors by Syracuse helped Duke get another run on the board in the second inning. The Blue Devils got a baserunner, Kyla Morris, to open the frame after starting pitcher Ariana Adams made an error. Morris stole second in the next at bat and made it to third on another error from Alves. In the same at bat, Kamryn Jackson drove Morris home after a single up the middle to center.

Duke would score two more runs in the fifth and sixth innings, but that was more than enough support for starting pitcher Peyton St. George. She lasted the full seven innings in the circle and tallied eight strikeouts while only giving up four hits on the way to her 17th win of the season.

St. George is in the top-10 of wins, earned run average and strikeouts in the ACC this season.

Sophomore outfielder Angel Jasso provided a nice spark at the top of the lineup for the Orange, getting two of the team’s four hits on the afternoon.

Adams was the starting pitcher and only lasted 1 2/3 innings in the circle for Syracuse, but struck out three and only surrendered one earned run.

Game two of the series is Saturday April 23. First pitch will be 1 p.m. at Skytop Softball Stadium.

