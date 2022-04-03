Syracuse Softball Sweeps Double Header vs Pittsburgh

The Orange played a double header on Saturday against Pittsburgh for their first two home games all season. Syracuse softball picked up a 5-4 win in the first game and then a 1-0 win in game two for a Saturday sweep.

Game One

It was a scoreless contest until the Panthers took control in the fifth and sixth innings. After a two-run double in the sixth, Pittsburg saw a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the inning. That’s when the Orange made it a ballgame thanks to a first and third double steal and a two-run double from freshman infielder Kelly Breen.

In the seventh inning, Pittsburgh retook the lead on an RBI double to left center. The Panthers tried to score two on the play, but a relay to home plate kept it at just a one-run lead going into the final at bats for Syracuse.

In the bottom half of the seventh, graduate outfielder Paris Woods tripled down the left field line for the equalizing RBI, and in the next at bat, Woods scored on a passed ball securing the game one win for the Orange.

Graduate pitcher Ariana Adams took the circle for Syracuse and kept the Panthers scoreless through the first four innings. Adams in total pitched all seven innings while striking out five and giving up eight hits.

On the other side, Dani Drogemuller kept the Orange hitless until the sixth inning. The right hander lasted the whole game as well, collecting nine strikeouts and only gave up four hits, but suffered the loss.

Game Two

The first run of the game happened much earlier in this one. Syracuse turned in the first run in the third inning after graduate infielder Neli Casares-Maher scored on a wild pitch.

The Orange had a chance to extend the lead in the bottom of the fifth, but to no avail. A single and two walks loaded the bases for freshman infielder Tessa Galipeau with two outs. She gave it a ride to the outfield, but it stopped on the warning track to end the inning.

However, sophomore pitcher Lindsey Hendrix only needed just the run one in her outing Saturday afternoon.

Hendrix had Pittsburgh without a hit until the sixth inning on her way to a complete game shutout with 12 strikeouts and just two walks and two hits.

The third game of the series takes place Sunday April 3 barring any weather complications. First pitch scheduled at noon at Skytop Softball Stadium.

