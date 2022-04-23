Syracuse Upsets #11 Duke to Even Series

The Syracuse softball team (21-19, 4-13) tied up the series against ACC rivals and 11th ranked Duke (35-7, 15-3) after getting a tight 1-0 victory on its home field Saturday.

This game was different in contrast to the previous meeting, as Syracuse disrupted the Blue Devils' offense throughout the match. The Orange limited the opposition to just four hits on the day.

Syracuse survived some dangerous situations at the top of the second inning, where Duke got two of its four hits on the day. Kristina Foreman started it off with a single to left field after a pitch from A. Adams. It would be a rough time for Adams, as she allowed Duke’s Ana Gold to walk soon after that.

It was then Duke’s Francesca Frielick who advanced to first base off of a bunt hit. Another hit would soon follow from Kyla Morris and suddenly, with bases loaded, Duke looked like they could potentially score.

The first attempt saw the Orange get Foreman out at home plate, while Syracuse ended the top of the inning after Kamryn Jackson grounded a base hit.

Fans wouldn’t have to wait too long to see the first, and only, run of the contest. At the bottom of the third, after Paris Woods advanced to first on a single, Angel Jasso drove woods home after a single RBI.

Jasso has been in some good form recently, as she was the bright spark in the first matchup between the two teams. She also leads the team in hits this season.

For the Orange, this is a great win against its ACC rivals. Duke on the other hand will be regretting the chance to make it 2-0 in the series. The final game of the series will take place on Sunday, April 24. First pitch will be at 12 p.m. at Skytop Stadium.

