Syracuse Alum Colin Bennie is Top US Finisher at Boston Marathon

There were strong performances by ‘Cuse alumni at Chicago and Boston Marathons

Former Syracuse runner, Colin Bennie was the top American finisher at the 2021 Boston Marathon on Monday. He crossed the line seventh overall in his Boston Marathon debut in a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes and 26 seconds; about two minutes off his personal best, 2:09:38, set in 2020.

Kenya’s Benson Kipruto won the 26.2-mile-long race in 2:09:51.

In his time at SU, Bennie was a member of the 2015 NCAA cross country championship team, where he finished eighth overall, earning All-American honors.

He made his marathon debut at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials Marathon, earning a ninth-place finish. Later that year, he would finish third at the 2020 Marathon Project, held in Chandler, AZ, breaking the 2:10 barrier for the first time in his early marathon career.

Bennie, a Massachusetts native, runs for the Reebok Boston Track Club under former Orange head coach, Chris Fox.

Fellow Orange alum, Paige Stoner, finished 18th overall among women with a time of 2 hours, 35 minutes and 55 seconds. Diana Kipyogei,of Kenya, was the top woman finisher in 2:24:45.

This was the second marathon ever run for Stoner, a four-time All-American and 2017 ACC cross country champion while at Syracuse. Stoner too, runs for the Reebok Boston Track Club.

The 125th Boston Marathon, a race traditionally held on the third Monday in April, was postponed to October 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two other Syracuse alumni captured top-eight finishes at the Chicago Marathon Sunday. Maegan Krifchin (Mizuno Running North America & Atlanta Track Club) and Sarah Pafano (Adidas) finished sixth and eighth respectively in 2:30:17 and 2:33:11.