Jaheem Hayles posts 13th fastest time in the country

Hayles’ time in the 60m hurdles puts him fifth in the ACC.

Syracuse track and field headed south to New York City for the weekend, competing in the Dr. Sander Columbia Challenge, a two-day meet ran at the historic Armory Track in Washington Heights.

The weekend was highlighted by Jaheem Hayles’ performance in the men’s 60-meter hurdles.

Hayles won the event in a time of 7.75, the 13th fastest time in division I track and field this season and earned himself a new personal best.

Naseem Smith finished fifth in the event posting a time of 8.00 and Anthony Vazquez (8.13) finished seventh. Isaiah Lewis (8.18/14th) and Xayvion Perkins (8.56/28th) also hurdled for the Orange.

For the women, Shaleah Colaire placed fifth in the 60-meter hurdles, lowering her personal best to a time of 8.39. Teammates CJ Fox (8.93) and Kirstyn Schecter (9.34) placed 18th and 28th respectfully.

In the men’s 60-meters (college), Trei Thorogood (6.92/6.91) finished fourth out of a field of 30. Sean Tucker also ran in the event, placing 15th with a time of 7.02.

Kahniya James (7.79/7.56) placed third overall in the women’s (college) 60-meter dash. Kaleia Arrington placed fifth overall in the college unseeded 60-meters in a time of 7.98.

Day one closed out with the men and women’s Distance Medley Relay (DMR). This relay is comprised of four different distances for each leg of the race: 1200m, 400m, 800m and 1600m.

The men’s relay, comprised of Noah Beveridge (3:02.73), James Nmah (50.00), Joseph Eovaldi (2:01.849) and Nathan Henderson (4:02.423) placed fifth overall.

As for the women, Abigail Spiers (3:31.743), Eunice Boateng (54.545), Sage Brooks (2:14.992) and Annie Boos (4:49.342) placed sixth.

Day two of the competition featured the 200-meter dash for Syracuse.

Both in their second event of the weekend, Trei Thorogood and James Nmah placed 8th and 30th respectively in the dash. Thorogood’s time of 22.08 and Nmah’s time of 22.68 were both good for new personal bests.

As for the women, Eunice Boateng (24.29) finished fourth, Shaleah Colaire (24.88) finished 13th and Kahniya James (24.94) 14th. Janell Pottinger (25.32/25th) and Kaleia Arrington (25.83/46th) also ran for ‘Cuse.

Xayvion Perkins (52.23) was the only runner for Syracuse in the men’s 400m. Kennedy Tarley (57.76), Jana Riley (58.86) and Natalya Rodney (59.82) ran the event for the women.

‘Cuse had three runners in the mile; Kevin Robertson placed fifth in the men’s mile in 4:06.50. Savannah Roark placed 21st in the women’s mile posting a collegiate personal best of 4:56.32. Teammate Olivia Joly (5:11.78) placed 43rd.

Rounding out the day, the women’s 4x400m finished third running a new season best of 3:45.01. The team was comprised of Kennedy Tarley (57.850), Eunice Boateng (54.125), Jana Riley (57.448) and Shaleah Colaire (55.581).

The Orange continue on with the indoor season this weekend at Clemson and Boston University.