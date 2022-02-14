Syracuse Closes Out Weekend at BU and Clemson

Six of eight Syracuse runners set new personal bests in the men’s 3,000-meters.

The Syracuse squad wrapped up the David Hemery Valentine Invitational at Boston University and the Tiger Paw Invitational at Clemson Saturday with lots of personal bests.

At BU, it was the men’s turn to run.

Eight runners ran the 3,000-meters for the Orange; the deepest event for the team on the day. The event started off with Yared Nuguse of Notre Dame breaking the NCAA 3,000m record. His time of 7:38.13 broke the 18-year-old record set by Alistair Cragg of Arkansas set back in 2004.

Nathan Henderson led the way for Syracuse placing 15th overall with a new personal best of 7:52.83. Alex Comerford was next, placing 38th, also earning himself a new personal best with 8:07.99. Kevin Robertson was right behind him, placing 44th with a time of 8:08.97. That was also a new personal best.

Matthew Scrape (8:09.84/48th) *PB*, Noah Beveridge (8:14.67/65th), Sam Lawler (8:14.77/67th) *PB*, Ethan Wechsler (8:21.08/85th) and Kamari Miller (8:49.61/132nd) *PB* also ran for ‘Cuse.

In the mile, JP Trojan (4:04.20) placed 40th overall in a field of 275 runners. That time was good enough for a new personal best. Patrick Malone was Syracuse’s other runner in the event, running a 4:30.60 mile.

Running unattached, Syracuse teammates Brody Smith (4:03.88/37th) and Aidan Tooker (4:07.46/69th) also competed in the event.

Alexander Segarra was the lone 800-meter runner for the Orange. He earned himself a new personal best of 1:55.99, placing 98th out of 226 runners.

Down in Clemson, the day started with the women’s 200-meters, which also saw the collegiate record break. Kentucky’s Abby Steiner ran herself into the record book with her 22.38 run.

For the Orange, Eunice Boateng (23.86) led the women’s squad with a 22nd place finish. Shaleah Colaire (24.46/43rd) and Janelle Pottinger (25.47/67th) were Syracuse’s other runners.

James Nmah (22.50/67th) ran in the men’s 200m.

Coming back in the women’s 400, Eunice Boateng (55.04) placed 19th overall. Kennedy Tarley (57.70/55th), Natalya Rodney (59.59/68th) and Jana Riley (1:00.45/70th) also competed.

For the men, James Nmah (50.92) placed 62nd and Xayvion Perkins (51.45) placed 65th.

According to Athletic Live, the timing provider for the Tiger Paw Invitational, the women’s 4x400m did not finish.

Syracuse will send runners to Cornell Saturday for the Marc Deneault Invitational – the final regular scheduled meet of the indoor season. The ACC Indoor Championship will be held at Virginia Tech the weekend after.