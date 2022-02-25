Skip to main content

ACC Indoor Championship: Friday Events

The men & women ran the Distance Medley Relay Thursday night.

‘Cuse is down in Blacksburg, Virginia for the ACC Indoor Track and Field Championship. The three-day meet, hosted by Virginia Tech, features some of the best runners in the country.

Last night, the only event on the track for the Orange was the Distance Medley Relay (DMR).

The women placed eighth, scoring the first point of the competition for Syracuse. Their time of 11:20.50 is a new season best. Virginia Tech won the event for the women, setting a new meet record, facility record, but missed the ACC record, set by VT in 2018, by a little over a tenth of a second.

The men placed ninth in the DMR, missing out on scoring by two seconds. Their time of 9:53.64 was a new season best. Virginia Tech won the event. 

Friday starts day two of the championship, featuring prelims for most races and the 5,000 M finals. 

Follow Results: Here

Friday’s Entries:

  • 12:45 PM Women’s 5,000M Final – (Section 1)

Reilly Zink (Hip # 4), Savannah Roark (Hip # 5), Emily Lane (Hip # 9) & Ellie Lawler (Hip # 11)

  • 1:10 PM Men’s 5,000M Final – (Section 1)

Matthew Scrape (Hip # 1), Sam Lawler (Hip # 14), Alex Comerford (Hip # 15) & Jack Whetstone (Hip # 25).

  • 1:40 PM Women’s Mile Prelims – 10 advance (top 2 in each heat plus next best 4 times)

Sage Brooks (Heat 3, Hip # 10)

  • 2:10 PM Men’s Mile Prelims – 10 advance (top 2 in each heat plus next best 4 times)

Kamari Miller (Heat 2, Hip # 10)

  • 3:00 PM Women’s 60 M Hurdles Prelims – 8 advance (top 2 in each heat plus next best 4 times)

Shaleah Colaire (Heat 2, Lane 5)

  • 3:35 PM Men’s 60 M Hurdles Prelims – 8 advance (top 1 in each heat plus next best 5 times)

Jaheem Hayles (Heat 1, Lane 4) & David Peters (Heat 1, Lane 7)

Naseem Smith (Heat 2, Lane 7)

Anthony Vazquez (Heat 3, Lane 3) & Isaiah Lewis (Heat 3, Lane 5)

  • 4:00 PM Women’s 400 M Prelims – Top 8 advance by time

Eunice Boareng (Heat 3, Lane 3)

  • 4:55 PM Women’s 60 M Prelims – 8 advance (top 1 from each heat plus next best 4 times)

Kahniya James (Heat 1, Lane 3)

Kaleia Arrington (Heat 3, Lane 4)

  • 5:10 PM Men’s 60 M Prelims – 8 advance (top 1 from each heat plus next best 5 times)

Trei Thorogood (Heat 1, Lane 2)

  • 5:45 PM Men’s 800 M Prelims – 8 advance (top 1 from each heat plus next best 2 times)

Alexander Segarra (Heat 2, Lane 4)

  • 6:05 PM Women’s 200 M Prelims – Top 8 advance by time

Janelle Pottinger (Heat 1, Lane 3)

Shaleah Colaire (Heat 3, Lane 4)

Kaleia Arrington (Heat 5, Lane 3)

  • 6:30 PM Men’s 200 M Prelims – Top 8 advance by time

Trei Thorogood (Heat 4, Lane 4)

James Nmah (Heat 5, Lane 4)

  • 6:55 PM Women’s 5,000 M Finals – (Section 2)

Abigail Spiers (Hip # 3)

  • 7:20 PM Men’s 5,000 M Finals – (Section 2)

JP Trojan (Hip # 7) & Nathan Henderson (Hip # 11) 

