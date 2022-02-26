Three Runners Score on Day 2 of the ACC Indoor Championship

Jaheem Hayes and Kahniya James qualify for the finals in their events.

Day two of the ACC Indoor Championship saw the running of preliminary races from the 60m dash to the mile, and the finals for the men and women’s 5,000 meters.

Both men and women’s 5,000m races were separated into two heats, with the faster heat competing later in the day.

For the men, the race came down to the final stride, as seven runners barreled to the finish line in a tight pack. Nathan Henderson finished sixth and, in the process, shattered his personal best by almost 30 seconds. His time of 13:48.36 was less than a second off the winning time ran by Matthew Carmody of Notre Dame (13:47.85). Henderson scored three points for ‘Cuse.

JP Trojan (13:55.29) placed eighth, also scoring a point for the Orange.

Running in the heat earlier in the day, Matthew Scrape (14.12.51) placed 15th overall, but second in his heat. Overall, Sam Lawler (14:49.67) placed 35th and Jack Whetstone (15:21.92) placed 41st. Alex Comerford did not finish; he dropped out of the race at 3,000m.

For the women, Abigail Spiers placed seventh overall, scoring two points for ‘Cuse. Her time of 16:28 was just eight seconds off her personal best.

Ellie Lawler (17:12.33/22nd), Emily Lane (17:23.03/24th) and Reilly Zink (17:27.73/27th) also ran for Syracuse, all running in the first heat earlier in the day.

Sage Brooks finished 17th in the women’s mile, posting a new personal best time of 4:50.49.

In the 60m hurdles, Shaleah Colaire finished ninth, missing the finals by a hundredth of a second. She finished with a time of 8.42.

In the men’s 60m hurdles, Trey Cunningham from Florida State put on a show. His first-place finish in the prelims with a time of 7.40 is the second-fastest time in collegiate history. In the process, he set a new personal best, facility record, meet record and ACC record.

Jaheem Hayles was the only Syracuse hurdler to move on to the finals in the hurdles, taking place tomorrow at 1:50 PM. He placed fifth in the prelims with a time of 7.82.

Anthony Vazquez (8.10/11th), Naseem Smith (8.11/12th), Isaiah Lewis (8.16/14th) and David Peters (8.18/15th) also hurdled for the Orange.

Also advancing to the finals in their event, Kahniya James will run the women's 60m final tomorrow at 2:20 PM. Her time of 7.39 was good enough for a seventh-place finish in the prelims. Kaleia Arrington (7.84) finished 21st overall.

Trei Thorogood (6.80) placed 12th in the men’s 60m dash and Alexander Segarra finished 38th in the men’s 800m.

In the women’s 200-meters, Shaleah Colaire (24.89) placed 20th overall, Janelle Pottinger (25.17) placed 24th and Kaleia Arrington (25.62) placed 29th. Arrington set a new personal best with her effort.

Lastly, Trei Thorogood (22.00) placed 20th in the men’s 200m and James Nmah (22.33) placed 26th.

After day two, as a team, the women have three points and the men have four. Virginia Tech leads both the men’s a women’s teams in scoring.

Back tomorrow on the track, Syracuse will send runners to the finals in the men’s 60m hurdles, women’s 60m, the men and women’s 3,000m and the women’s 4x400m relay.

