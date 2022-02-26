Orange Close Out ACC Indoor Championship

The final day of the ACC Indoor Championship saw three top-six performances for the Orange.

In the men’s 3,000m, Nathan Henderson placed fourth, setting a new personal best with his run of 7:51.48. His effort scored five points for the Orange.

JP Trojan (8:08.41) finished 15th and Matthew Scrape (8:12.28) placed 23rd. Kevin Robertson (8:14.13) finished 26th, Ethan Wechsler (8:25.96) 40th and Noah Beveridge (8:35.09) 48th.

Jaheem Hayles placed sixth in the men’s 60m hurdles running a time of 7.91. He scored three points for the ‘Cuse men.

Kahniya James too, placed sixth in the women’s 60m. Her time of 7.45 also scored three points for the Orange.

Annie Boos placed the highest amongst her teammates in the women’s 3,000m. Her time of 9:26.91 was good enough for an 11th place finish. Sydney Nowicki (9:50.21) earned her a new personal best and a 29th place finish. Emma Eastman (9:51.16) placed 31st and Sophia Jacobs-Townsley (10:04.83) placed 42nd.

The women’s 4x400m relay placed 13th, running 3:38.85.

The Syracuse men finish up the championship scoring 12 points as a team. The women scored six. Virginia Tech won the men’s competition with 105 points. Duke and Virginia Tech tied for the women’s title, both scoring 86 points.

For now, the Orange await entries to the 2022 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championship taking place in Birmingham, Alabama on March 11 and 12. For those who don’t qualify for NCAA’s, they will be gearing up for the first meet of the outdoor season down at NC State on March 24 and/or FSU on March 25.