Syracuse competes at the ACC Outdoor Championships - Day 3

Pair of hurdlers score for the ‘Cuse on the final day of competition.

The final day of competition at the ACC Outdoor Championship saw two top-six finishes. One in the men’s 110m hurdles and the other in the women’s 400m hurdles.

Jaheem Hayles (13.58) placed third in the men’s 110m hurdles, earning points for the men’s squad towards the team title. Currently, Hayles sits tied for 12th in the NCAA Division I East Outdoor qualifying ranking and will continue on to the regional round in Bloomington, Indiana in two weeks.

Syracuse’s other hurdler in the finals of her event, Shaleah Colaire, placed sixth in the women’s 400m hurdles earning points for the women’s team. Her time of 59.84 is a new personal best. Colaire sits 59th in the East regional rankings.

The final event on the track for the Orange was the women and men’s 5,000 meters.

A trio of Orange runners, Savannah Roark (18th / 16:31.61), Olivia Joly (29th / 16:54.66) and Caroline Kirby (41st / 17:32.61) all set new personal bests in their effort in the 5k.

Five men, led by JP Trojan (13th /13:52.72) ran the 5,000m for 'Cuse. Nathan Lawler placed 27th, running 14:11.96 to set a new personal best. Matthew Scrape (14:16.56) placed 29th, Nathan Henderson (14:19.23) placed 30th and Jack Whetstone (14:22/02) placed 32nd, earning a new personal best in the process.

The women’s team finished last in the team standings scoring nine points. The University of Miami placed first with 108 points, Duke second with 100.5 and Florida State was third with 99.

On the men’s side, the men placed 13th out of 15, with 10 points. Florida State won the meet with 149 points followed by Virginia Tech (93) and Virginia (83).

For those who qualified, the NCAA East Preliminary Round will take place May 25 through 28 in Bloomington, Indiana. 

