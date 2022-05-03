'Cuse Wraps Up Outdoor Regular Season

The 2022 outdoor regular season has come to a close for Syracuse Track and Field, with a trio of meets across the East Coast now in their rearview mirror. In preparation for the upcoming ACC Outdoor Championships this Thursday, the team sent competitors to three different meets, in three different states, this past weekend.

At the Penn Relays hosted by the University of Pennsylvania, Jaheem Hayles posted the 11th fastest time in the nation with his 13.57 performance in the men’s 110m hurdles. That set a new personal best for him and was .16 away from breaking the school record set by Freddie Crittenden III in 2017.

Teammate Anthony Vazquez also ran in the event, earning himself a new personal best. His time of 14.20 ranks him 11th in the ACC.

In the men's 400m hurdles, Xayvion Perkins also earned himself a new personal best. Perkins ran 52.71, ranking him 10th in the ACC.

Additionally, the women’s 4x100m relay comprised of Kaleia Arrington, Kahniya James, Janelle Pottinger and Shaleah Colaire ran a 45.67, earning them a sixth-place finish in the event.

In Virginia, Annie Boos highlighted the Virginia Grand Prix with her win in the women’s 3000m steeplechase. Her time of 10:08.52 set a new personal best in the event and she now sits 27th in the nation for the steeplechase. Justus Holden-Betts came in fourth in a time of 10:44.18.

Savannah Roark also won her event, the women’s 5000m, in a time of 17:15.33. Teammate Emily Lane (18:08.52) came in second.

As for the men, Nathan Henderson won the men’s 1500m with his time of 3:42.45. Kevin Robertson (3:46.26) came in sixth, setting a new personal best in the event in the process.

Lastly, in West Virginia at the Mountaineer Twilight meet, Matthew Dragon came in second in the men’s 5,000m in a time of 15:11.39. Teammates, Shanley Koekemoer and Juliette Keller went fourth and fifth in the women’s 1500m. They ran 4:39.53 and 4:40.84 respectively.

The Orange will now turn their attention to the ACC Outdoor Championships, beginning this Thursday in Durham, North Carolina.