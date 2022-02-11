Syracuse Track & Field Ranking Update

Hayles ranked 13th in the nation in the men’s 60m hurdles

The ACC Indoor Championship is two weeks away; here’s a look at where the team stands within the conference and NCAA. (As of February 10, 2022)

The team heads into the weekend sending runners to either Boston University and Clemson.

Syracuse still has a stronghold in the men’s 5,000-meter race, posting five runners in the top 15 of the ACC and one in the top 30 in the NCAA. The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association USTFCCA ranks ‘Cuse the 5th best 5,000m squad in Division I.

5000 Meters (Men) – ACC Ranking

2nd - JP Trojan (13:49.04) *Ranks 27th in the NCAA - down one sport from last week*

9th - Nathan Lawler (14:08.53)

11th - Alex Comerford (14:10.62)

14th - Jack Whetstone (14:29.44)

15th - Ethan Wechsler (14:31.45)

JP Flavin of NC State (13:47.67) ranks first in the ACC and 26th in the NCAA.

USTFCCCA ranks the women’s 5,000m group 12th in Division I.

5000 Meters (Women) – ACC Ranking

15th - Emily Lane (17:00.45)

17th - Ellie Lawler (17:05.14)

19th - Reilly Zink (17:17.83)

Kelsey Chmiel of NC State (15:27.36) ranks first in the ACC and second in the NCAA.

USTFCCCA ranks the men’s 60-meter hurdle event squad 7th in the country, down one spot from last week.

Jaheem Hayles ran another personal best last weekend, 7.75 and landed himself the 13th fastest time this season in Division I.

60 Meter Hurdles (Men) – ACC Rankings

5th - Jaheem Hayles (7.75) *Ranks 13th in the NCAA – up 17 spots from last week*

T 10th - Naseem Smith (8.00)

T 12th - Isaiah Lewis (8.01)

T 12th - Anthony Vazquez (8.01)

16th - David Peters (8.12)

Trey Cunningham of Florida State (7.47) ranks first in both the ACC and NCAA.

Other ‘Cuse runners within the top 20 of their event in the ACC are as followed:

60 Meter Hurdles (Women) – ACC Rankings

5th - Shaleah Colaire (8.39)

Isabel Wakefield of Duke (8.20) ranks first in the ACC and 21st in the NCAA.

60 Meters (Men) – ACC Rankings

T 14th - Trei Thorogood (6.82)

Don’drea Swint of Flordia State (6.53) ranks first in the ACC and third in the NCAA.

60 Meters (Women) – ACC Rankings

12th - Kahniya James (7.56)

Alfreda Steele of the University of Miami (7.31) ranks first in the ACC and 25th in the NCAA.

200 Meters (Women) – ACC Rankings

12th – Eunice Boateng (24.29)

Edidiong Odiong of Florida State (23.34) ranks first in the ACC and 14th in the NCAA.

Mile (Men) – ACC Rankings

5th - Nathan Henderson (3:59.43) *Ranks 49th in the NCAA – down 12 spots from last week*

US Olympic qualifier Yared Nuguse of Notre Dame (3:54.46) ranks first in the ACC and second in the NCAA.

Mile (Women) – ACC Rankings

17th - Annie Boos (4:45.34)