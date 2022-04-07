Syracuse Track & Field Ranking Update

With two meets already under their belt, here’s a look at where the team stands within the ACC conference and the NCAA. (As of April 4, 2022 - USTFCCCA)

Grad student Annie Boos was named the ACC Co-Track Performer of the week thanks to her stellar performance at the Stanford Invitational last weekend. Her time in the women’s 3000m steeplechase leads the ACC by over 10 seconds and currently ranks eighth in the NCAA.

3000 Steeplechase – Women

1 – Annie Boos (10:10.60)

Ranks 8th in the NCAA

Also, with a great performance out in California last weekend, senior Nathan Henderson ranks first in the ACC and 19th nationally in the men’s 5000m.

5000m – Men

1 – Nathan Henderson (13:44.65)

Ranks 19th in the NCAA

According to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA), the men’s 10,000m squad is ranked third in the country behind BYU (No. 1) and Arkansas (No. 2). Led by big performances by Joe Dragon, JP Trojan and Matthew Scrape at Stanford, the team has eight runners in the top 21 in the ACC for the event.

10,000m – Men

3 – Joe Dragon (28:34.09)

Ranks 21st in the NCAA

4 – JP Trojan (28:35.16)

Ranks 23rd in the NCAA

9 – Matthew Scrape (29:07.86)

Ranks 53rd in the NCAA

13 – Sam Lawler (29:32.71)

Ranks 81st in the NCAA

15 – Alex Comerford (29:40.26)

Ranks 96th in the NCAA

17 – Noah Beveridge (29:50.87)

20 – Jack Whetstone (30:05.53)

21 – Ethan Wechsler (30:07.87)

Additionally, the 110m hurdles squad is ranked 10th in the country and is the top ACC school, according to USTFCCA.

110m Hurdles

7 – Jaheem Hayles (14.11)

Ranks 55th in the NCAA

10 – Naseem Smith (14.46)

14 – Anthony Vazquez (14.72)

15 – Xayvion Perkins (14.77)

17 – Isaiah Lewis (14.92)

19 – David Peters (15.12)

Other SU Track & Field runners in the top 25 of their event in the ACC include:

3000 Steeplechase – Men

4 – Kevin Robertson (8:53.53)

Ranks 35th in the NCAA

400m Hurdles – Women

4 – Shaleah Colaire (1:00.34)

Ranks 58th in the NCAA

17 – Kirstyn Schechter (1:04.18)

100m Hurdles

7 – Shaleah Colaire (13.83)

Ranks 87th in the NCAA

22 – CJ Fox (15.05)

24 – Kirstyn Schechter (15.33)

10,000m – Women

8 – Abigail Spiers (34:17.86)

Ranks 39th in the NCAA

14 – Emily Lane (35:35.09)

Ranks 89th in the NCAA

100m – Women

11 – Kahniya James (11.76)

400m Hurdles – Men

11 – Xayvion Perkins (55.42)

100m – Men

16 – Trei Thorogood (10.68)

200m – Men

21 – Jaheem Hayles (21.53)

400m – Women

24 – Kennedy Tarley (58.39)

1500m – Women

25 – Sage Brooks (4:31.84)