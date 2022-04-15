Syracuse Track & Field Ranking Update

Abigail Spiers, JP Trojan and Matthew Scrape were named to the Indoor Track All-ACC Academic team, which honors academic achievement in addition to athletic success.

To earn this distinction, the trio had to have earned a top-six finish at the Indoor Track ACC Championship in their respective event, qualified for the NCAA Championship and/or earned ACC Performer of the Week. Additionally, they must have met the GPA requirement of a 3.0 cumulative average and fall semester.

Looking ahead, the Orange return down south for the Auburn War Eagle Invitational and travel down I-81 for the Cortland Upstate Alternate Meet.

Here’s a look at where the team stands within the ACC conference and the NCAA. (As of April 11, 2022 - USTFCCCA)

According to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA), the men’s 10,000m squad remains third in the country behind BYU (No. 1) and Arkansas (No. 2).

10,000m – Men

3 – Joe Dragon (28:34.09)

Ranks 21st in the NCAA

4 – JP Trojan (28:35.16)

Ranks 23rd in the NCAA

9 – Matthew Scrape (29:07.86)

Ranks 53rd in the NCAA

13 – Sam Lawler (29:32.71)

Ranks 81st in the NCAA

15 – Alex Comerford (29:40.26)

Ranks 99th in the NCAA

17 – Noah Beveridge (29:50.87)

20 – Jack Whetstone (30:05.53)

21 – Ethan Wechsler (30:07.87)

Additionally, the 110m hurdles squad moved up a spot to 9th in the country and is the top ACC school, according to USTFCCA. This was led by Jaheem Hayles’ huge run last weekend in Miami. Hayles ranks third in the ACC and 15th in the NCAA standings.

110m Hurdles

3 – Jaheem Hayles (13.69)

Ranks 15th in the NCAA

T12 – Isaiah Lewis (14.46)

T12 – Naseem Smith (14.46)

15 – David Peters (14.52)

16 – Anthony Vazquez (14.72)

17 – Xayvion Perkins (14.77)

Other SU Track & Field runners in the top 25 of their event in the ACC include:

3000 Steeplechase – Women

2 – Annie Boos (10:10.60)

Ranks 11th in the NCAA

9 – Justus Holden-Betts (10:49.32)

Ranks 92nd in the NCAA

3000 Steeplechase – Men

6 – Kevin Robertson (8:53.22)

Ranks 40th in the NCAA

5000m – Men

1 – Nathan Henderson (13:44.65)

Ranks 19th in the NCAA

5000m – Women

24 – Olivia Joly (16:57.01)

400m Hurdles – Women

4 – Shaleah Colaire (1:00.34)

Ranks 70th in the NCAA

19 – Kirstyn Schechter (1:04.00)

400m Hurdles – Men

9 – Xayvion Perkins (53.39)

100m Hurdles

9 – Shaleah Colaire (13.83)

Ranks 87th in the NCAA

21 – CJ Fox (14.62)

24 – Kirstyn Schechter (15.05)

10,000m – Women

8 – Abigail Spiers (34:17.86)

Ranks 39th in the NCAA

14 – Emily Lane (35:35.09)

Ranks 91st in the NCAA

100m – Women

14 – Kahniya James (11.76)

100m – Men

23 – Trei Thorogood (10.65)