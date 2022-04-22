Syracuse Track & Field Ranking Update

Two meets are on deck this weekend for the Orange.

This weekend, Syracuse returns to the track at the Virginia Challenge on Friday and Saturday, while the rest of the team will compete back at SUNY Cortland for the Cortland Classic on Saturday.

Here’s a look at where the team stands within the ACC conference and the NCAA. (As of April 18, 2022 - USTFCCCA)

According to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA), the men’s 10,000m squad fell back to fifth in the country after Notre Dame’s squad took over as the top group. They were not previously ranked this season.

10,000m – Men

5 – Joe Dragon (28:34.09)

Ranks 27th in the NCAA

6 – JP Trojan (28:35.16)

Ranks 29th in the NCAA

14 – Matthew Scrape (29:07.86)

Ranks 75th in the NCAA

18 – Sam Lawler (29:32.71)

20 – Alex Comerford (29:40.26)

22 – Noah Beveridge (29:50.87)

25 – Jack Whetstone (30:05.53)

Additionally, the 110m hurdles squad remains in the 9th spot on the event rankings according to USTFCCA.

110m Hurdles

4 – Jaheem Hayles (13.69)

Ranks 17th in the NCAA

T12 – Isaiah Lewis (14.39)

14 – Naseem Smith (14.46)

16 – David Peters (14.52)

17 – Anthony Vazquez (14.58)

18 – Xayvion Perkins (14.77)

Other SU Track & Field runners in the top 25 of their event in the ACC include:

3000 Steeplechase – Women

2 – Annie Boos (10:10.60)

Ranks 18th in the NCAA

10 – Justus Holden-Betts (10:49.32)

Ranks 92nd in the NCAA

3000 Steeplechase – Men

7 – Kevin Robertson (8:53.53)

Ranks 50th in the NCAA

5000m – Men

2 – Nathan Henderson (13:44.65)

Ranks 43rd in the NCAA

5000m – Women

24 – Olivia Joly (16:57.01)

400m Hurdles – Women

4 – Shaleah Colaire (1:00.34)

Ranks 90th in the NCAA

19 – Kirstyn Schechter (1:02.83)

400m Hurdles – Men

10 – Xayvion Perkins (53.07)

100m Hurdles

13 – Shaleah Colaire (13.83)

23 – CJ Fox (14.62)

24 – Kirstyn Schechter (14.76)

10,000m – Women

8 – Abigail Spiers (34:17.86)

Ranks 59th in the NCAA

14 – Emily Lane (35:35.09)

100m – Women

16 – Kahniya James (11.76)

100m – Men

23 – Trei Thorogood (10.65)

200m – Men

23 – Jaheem Hayles (21.23)