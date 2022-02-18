Syracuse Track & Field Ranking Update

'Cuse will run in one last regular season meet this weekend before the ACC Championship next week.

One meet remains for the Orange as they close out their regular indoor season at Cornell on Saturday. Here’s where the team lies within the conference and NCAA a week out of the ACC Championship, held at Virginia tech. (As of February 18, 2022)

There wasn’t much movement for the men’s 60-meter hurdle group, the team’s strongest event. For the second week in a row, USTFCCCA ranks the men’s 60-meter hurdle event squad 7th in the country.

60 Meter Hurdles (Men) – ACC Rankings

5th - Jaheem Hayles (7.73) *Ranks 14th in the NCAA – up 17 spots from last week*

T 10th - Naseem Smith (8.00)

T 10th - Isaiah Lewis (8.01)

T 13th - Anthony Vazquez (8.01)

16th - David Peters (8.12)

Trey Cunningham of Florida State (7.42) ranks first in both the ACC and NCAA.

But there was a ton of movement in the men’s 5,000-meter rankings this week, but not in favor of the Orange. JP Trojan dropped five spots in the ACC, from second to seventh. He also fell out of the top-50 in the NCAA; this coming after a big weekend by others at the 2022 Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational.

Nathan Lawler too, dropped nine spots, from ninth to 18th in the conference after the weekend.

Alex Comerford, Jack Whetstone and Ethan Wechsler were all pushed out of the top-20 of the event in the ACC.

5000 Meters (Men) – ACC Ranking

7th - JP Trojan (13:49.04)

18th - Nathan Lawler (14:08.53)

Adriaan Wildschutt of Florida State (13:09.30) ranks first in the ACC and first in the NCAA.

As for the women’s 5,000-meters, there are no women ranked in the top-20 in the conference.

The ACC is dominated by the Wolfpack of NC State, North Carolina and Florida State.

Here’s where other ‘Cuse runners rank within the top 20 of their event in the ACC.

60 Meter Hurdles (Women) – ACC Rankings

5th - Shaleah Colaire (8.39)

Isabel Wakefield of Duke (8.15) ranks first in the ACC and 18th in the NCAA.

60 Meters (Men) – ACC Rankings

T 18th - Trei Thorogood (6.82)

Don’drea Swint of Flordia State (6.53) ranks first in the ACC and fourth in the NCAA.

60 Meters (Women) – ACC Rankings

14th - Kahniya James (7.51)

Alfreda Steele of the University of Miami (7.31) ranks first in the ACC and 30th in the NCAA.

200 Meters (Women) – ACC Rankings

9th – Eunice Boateng (23.86)

Anna Keefer of North Carolina (23.24) ranks first in the ACC and 13th in the NCAA.

400 Meters (Women) – ACC Rankings

9th – Eunice Boateng (55.04)

Moriah Oliveira of the University of Miami ranks first in the ACC and 25th in the NCAA.

Mile (Men) – ACC Rankings

7th - Nathan Henderson (3:59.43)

US Olympic qualifier Yared Nuguse of Notre Dame (3:54.46) ranks first in the ACC and fifth in the NCAA.

Mile (Women) – ACC Rankings

19th - Annie Boos (4:45.34)

Mia Barnett of Virginia (4:35.09) ranks first in the ACC and 16th in the NCAA.

3,000 Meters (Men) – ACC Rankings

7th - Nathan Henderson (7:52.83) *Ranks 44th in the NCAA*

US Olympic qualifier Yared Nuguse of Notre Dame (7:38.13) ranks first in the ACC and first in the NCAA.

3,000 Meters (Women) – ACC Rankings

17th - Annie Boos (9:22.07)

18th - Abigail Spiers (9:23.29)