Hurdlers Heat Up at Hurricane Alumni Invitational

Multiple personal bests were set down in the 305.

After a trip out west last week, Syracuse track and field once again ditched the cold and rainy weather, this time, heading down south to the University of Miami for the Hurricane Alumni Invitational.

Setting the pace for the day, Jaheem Hayles placed fourth overall, but was the first collegian to finish in the 110m hurdles. His time of 13.69 earned him a new personal best in the event and was less than half a second off the winner, 2016 Olympic Gold medalist, Omar McLeod (13.27).

Isaiah Lewis (14.46) and David Peters (14.52) also set new personal bests for the 110m hurdles, while Naseem Smith (14.75) and Xayvion Perkins (14.79) narrowly missed their own.

Later in the day, Perkins would run the men’s 400m hurdles, placing third overall and shattered his previous personal best by over two seconds.

In the 100m hurdles, Shaleah Colaire placed sixth with a time of 13.95. Teammates CJ Fox (14.62), Kirstyn Schechter (15.05), Sheridan McGadden (15.65) and Olivia Etienvre (17.36) also ran the event, running what would have been personal bests for them all, but due to the strong wind, those times do not officially count.

Etienvre also jumped 1.52m in the women’s high jump on Friday.

Colaire and Schechter would come back later in the day to run the women’s 400m hurdles, placing sixth and eighth respectively. In the process, Schechter lowered her personal best to 1:04.00.

In the men’s 100m, Trei Thorogood ran 10.66, earning him a 12th place finish and a new personal best. Thorogood also ran the 200m placing 13th.

As for the women, Kahniya James ran a blazing 11.88 to place eighth overall. Kaleia Arrington ran 12.35, setting a new personal best in the event.

Arrington, Janell Pottinger and Jana Riley also ran in the women’s 200m.

Up next, the Orange will compete at the Auburn War Eagle Invitational this weekend.