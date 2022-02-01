Two ‘Cuse Runners Break 4 Minute Mile Barrier in Boston

This season, only three men in the ACC have gone under 4 in the mile.

Despite waiting an extra day to race thanks to the blizzard that dropped almost two feet of snow in Boston over the weekend, the Syracuse men’s distance squad was red hot on the track Sunday.

The day started out with Joe Dragon, running unattached, and Nathan Henderson breaking four minutes in the mile. Dragon shattered his previous mile PR of 4:14.57 by clocking in at 3:59.19. Nathan Henderson too broke his previous mile PR of 4:00.52 running a 3:59.43 to get under the barrier.

The two join former Syracuse runner and Team Canada Olympian Justyn Knight in the sub-4 club. Knight still holds the Syracuse men’s indoor mile record with a time of 3:55.82, set in 2018.

Teammates Brody Smith (4:05.22), Noah Beveridge (4:14.35) and Joseph Eovaldi (4:14.89) also ran the mile for the Orange.

In the 3,000-meters, Jack Whetstone (8:17.09) led the Orange crew to a 36th place finish out of 111 runners. Ethan Wechsler (8:19.17) came in 40th, Matthew Dragon (8:58.44) 93rd and Patrick Malone (9:11.35) 104th.

To cap off the extended weekend in Beantown, JP Trojan placed third overall in a field of 82 in the 5,000-meters. He lowered is personal best in the event down to 13:49.04. As of January 31, Trojan sits second in the ACC behind NC State’s JP Flavin (13:47.67). Alex Comerford also had a big night running 14:10.62 to secure a seventh-place finish. He sits ninth in the conference.

The team will head down to New York City this weekend for the Columbia Challenge at The Armory.