Syracuse Captures Both Individual Races at Penn State

Both Orange teams posted strong performances on the course.

The Syracuse men and women’s cross country teams traveled to Penn State Friday, Sept 10 for the Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational, where seniors Amanda Vestri and Joe Dragon won their respected collegiate races.

Vestri won the women’s 6,000-meter race with a time of 20:15.5, 30 seconds before the next finisher would cross the line. Junior Abigail Spiers (21:24.3) and senior Annie Boos (21:42.8) were the next two Orange runners to cross the line 15th and 22nd, respectably. Junior Holly Bent (21:44.3/24) and sophomore Sophia Jacobs-Townsley (22:00.3/29) rounded out the top five.

The Syracuse women (91 pts) finished fourth out of six teams. Nationally ranked No. 20 Georgetown won the meet (48 pts), followed by No. 9 Minnesota (51 pts) and No. 11 Michigan (54 pts).

The men earned a second-place team finish over the 5.2 mile course with strong performances from senior Joe Dragon, crossing the line first in a time of 25:11.8 and teammate, junior Nathan Henderson (25:13.5) just behind him. Senior JP Trojan (25:26.6/7), sophomore Noah Beveridge (25:51.9/17) and sophomore Joey Eovaldi (25:44.7/21) rounded out the Orange top five runners. Senior Brody Smith (25:51.0/22) and freshman Ethan Wechsler (25:53.6/23) follow directly behind.

Nationally ranked No. 26 Michigan (41 pts) barely beat out ‘Cuse (48 pts) for the win, but with their second-place victory, ‘Cuse beat No. 25 Georgetown by 19 points.

The team continues on with their season Friday, September 24 at the Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown, hosted by Boston College.