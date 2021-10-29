Amanda Vestri Finishes Third Overall at ACC Championship

The Orange men finished second behind No. 8 Notre Dame.

The Orange competed in South Bend, Indiana for the ACC Championship Friday.

The men finished second in the team standings behind No. 8 Notre Dame and the No. 16 women finished fourth, their best finish since the 2018 ACC Championships.

Syracuse and North Carolina were the only two schools with both programs in the top four.

For the men, Notre Dame won the meet with 32 points, ‘Cuse finished with 84 and Wake Forrest took third with 104 points.

As for the women, No. 2 North Carolina State won the meet with 20 points, followed by No. 13 North Carolina, (87) and in third, No. 10 Florida State (102).

Starting the day off, Amanda Vestri led the women over the 6,000-meter course with a strong third place finish, spoiling NC State’s ability to go one though four overall. This is her second straight top-three finish at the ACC Championship and her third straight top-10 finish.

Annie Boos (20:50.8) crossed the line 21st overall and second for the ‘Cuse women. Behind her, Savannah Roark (20:52.0) finished 23rd. Holly Bent finished 29th in 21:00.9 and rounding out team scoring, Abigail Spiers (21:06.3) finished 33rd.

Both Vestri and Boos earned All-ACC honors.

Sydney Nowicki (21:20.3/47), Sophia Jacobs-Townsley (21:26.1/50), Justus Holden-Betts (21:34.0/58), Reilly Zink (21:35.9/59) and Emily Lane (21:37/62nd) all ran for the Orange too.

The ‘Cuse men, running after the women, delt with a bit more mud on the course, but that didn’t slow them down.

Joe Dragon steered the Orange over the 8,000-meter race with an eighth-place finish overall (23:53.0), his third straight top-10 finish at this meet. Not too far behind him, Aidan Tooker crossed the line 12th (23:56.7) and JP Trojan was 14th (23:58.1).

The trio, Dragon, Tooker, and Trojan, all earned All-ACC honors.

Rounding out the top-five and team scoring, Matthew Scrape finished 22nd overall in a time of 24:16.6 and Brody Smith crossed the line 30th in 24:22.3.

Five more runners toed the line for ‘Cuse: Noah Beveridge (24:34.1/44th), Alex Comerford (24:36.5/47th), Joey Eovaldi (24:36.5/48th), Ethan Wechsler (24:46.9/59th) and Silas Derdel (25:20.5/87th).

Syracuse will race again in two weeks on Friday, Nov. 12, at the NCAA Northeast Regional in Boston, Massachusetts.

As of Friday, Oct. 29, the women rank first in the Northeast Region while the men rank third.