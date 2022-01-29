Women’s Distance Events Compete in Boston

SU Track & Field to race all weekend long in Boston and Ithaca.

After not competing last weekend, the Orange came out swinging with multiple new personal bests in the mile, 5,000-meters, 3,000-meters and 1,000-meters in Boston Friday night.

‘Cuse sent most of their distance squad to the John Thomas Terrier Classic at Boston University, a track notoriously fast for distance events, while the rest of the team will compete closer to home at Cornell, Saturday.

The weekend started off with two ladies making their collegiate indoor debuts in the 1,000-meters. Sage Brooks ran herself to a 15th-place finish in a time of 2:56.03. Teammate Bethany Steiner finished close behind in 20th, posting a time of 3:00.17.

Annie Boos, the senior transfer from Cal, kept the momentum going for the Orange posting a 13th overall and seventh collegian finish in the mile with a new personal best of 4:45.34.

Not far behind Boos, Abigail Spiers finished 19th posting a solid time of 4:52.09. Emma Eastman placed 26th with a new personal record (PR) of 4:55.06.

In her mile debut, Justus Holden-Betts placed 38th with a mark of 4:59.95. Shona McCulloch (5:10.97), the junior transfer from Washington, placed 68th and in her collegiate mile debut, Olivia Joly (5:13.09) finished 74th.

In the 3,000-meters, Emily Lane (9:50.97), a transfer from Furman, shattered her personal best of 10:02.03 to finish 33rd overall. Sydney Nowicki (10:04.50) placed 46th in her collegiate indoor track debut.

In the last race of the night for ‘Cuse, the 5,000-meters, Eleanor (Ellie) Lawler led the Orange crew with a 14th place finish overall (11th collegian) with a new PR of 17:05.14.

Reilly Zink (17:17.83) finished 18th, Sophia Jacobs-Townsley (17:39.60), who transferred to Syracuse from BU, finished 29th and Emily Nugent (17:48.25) finished 34th.

Due to the winter storm in Boston, the men will race Sunday rather than Saturday.

Those not running at Boston will compete Saturday at the Kane Invitational at Cornell University. The day starts around 12:25 with four Syracuse women in the 60-meter hurdles, followed by the men shortly after.

Syracuse All-American running back Sean Tucker will race the 60-meter dash around 12:55.