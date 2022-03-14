Aggies Are No. 1 Seed in Men's Postseason NIT

Texas A&M won’t have long to deal with the disappointment of missing the NCAA Tournament, as the Aggies are a No. 1 seed in the NIT, with the 32-team bracket announced on Sunday.

The Aggies are the No. 1 seed in the bottom-right part of the bracket and will host Alcorn State in the first round later this week.

There are three other games in that part of the bracket. No. 2 Wake Forest will host Towson, No. 3 seed VCU will host Princeton and No. 4 seed Utah State will host Oregon.

Henry Coleman III Tyrece Radford Henry Coleman III Wade Taylor IV Buzz Williams

Should the Aggies navigate their way out of that bracket, they’ll make the NIT Final Four at Madison Square Garden.

The Aggies were hoping that their Cinderella run to the SEC Tournament championship game would lead to an NCAA Tournament berth. But the Aggies didn’t hear their name called in the 68-team field as the Aggies were one of the first four teams out of the field.

Over the past month, Texas A&M played its best ball after suffering through an eight-game losing streak. During their seven-game winning streak prior to Sunday's 65-50 loss to No. 2 seed Tennessee, the Aggies beat three ranked teams.

There are other SEC teams in the 32-team field, but they’re in other brackets. Mississippi State is a No. 3 seed in the bottom-left bracket but will travel to play Virginia in the first round due to scheduling conflicts in Starkville.

Florida and Vanderbilt are in the top-left bracket. Florida, which just lost coach Mike White to Georgia, will be a No. 3 seed and host Iona. Vanderbilt is a No. 4 seed and will host Belmont.

The other No. 1 seeds are Dayton in the top left bracket, Oklahoma in the bottom left bracket and SMU in the top right bracket.

