Texas A&M Star RB Isaiah Spiller's Time In College Station Is Over

The Texas A&M Aggies have seen some significant attrition on both sides of the ball in recent weeks, losing a handful of major difference-makers to either the NCAA transfer portal or more prevalently, the NFL Draft.

On Tuesday, that list got a little bit longer, with star running back Isaiah Spiller announcing his intentions to enter the 2022 NFL Draft and opt-out of the Aggies bowl matchup against Wake Forest.

"First and foremost, all gory to God for his guidance and blessings, allowing me to be in this position," Spiller said in a statement. "To my Parents and Family, thank you for your unconditional love and support. You have always made my goals our goals, and I am so blessed and grateful to have you with me every step of this journey." "To my teammtes - my brothers, we have been through so much together. Thank you for pushing me to be better everyday. I love you guys and I am grateful for these bonds and memories that I will take with me forever. To all the coaches and staff, especially coach T. Robinson and Coach Fisher, thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to lead perform and grow - both as a player and as a man." "Finally, thank you for the 12th man. You are the best fans in the nation and the atmosphere and energy you bring to every game is second to none. You've embraced me and my family, therefore, we are forever grateful. It has been an honor to take the field and represent you." With great Aggie pride, I am announcing my decision to forgo my remaining eligibility and enter the 2022 NFL Draft. GigEm!

Spiller will end his career in College station as one of the most decorated running backs in program history, rushing for 541 attempts for 2,993 yards and 25 touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

He also caught 74 passes for 585 yards and a score and rushed for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons for the Aggies.

With Spiller now gone, short-term, as well as perhaps long-term responsibilities in the run game, will be handed to the explosive Devon Achane.

The Aggies will also be adding the depth of incoming freshmen L.J. Johnson, LeVeon Moss, and potentially, another running back through the transfer portal.

