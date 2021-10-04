Texas A&M Loses Two Cornerbacks For Rest Of Season

Brian George and Myles Jones out after season-ending injuries

COLLEGE STATION -- Texas A&M will be playing short-handed defensively for the rest of the 2021 campaign.

A&M coach Jimbo Fisher announced Monday that cornerbacks Myles Jones and Brian George will miss the remainder of the year due to injuries. Jones underwent surgery this past weekend, while George could undergo surgery on a later date.

Offensive lineman Luke Matthews also underwent surgery this past week to repair a injury suffered during fall camp. He will also miss the remainder of the season.

Jones, a sixth-year defensive back, started the past two seasons under defensive coordinator Mike Elko as the team's top cover corner. In 2020, he finished with 39 total tackles, five pass deflections and one interception as the Aggies went 9-1 finish.

Jones played in one game this season against New Mexico, recording two tackles.

George, a junior college transfer from Highland Community College, joined the team in 2020. Last season, he recorded six tackles, a pass breakup and an interception working in a rotational role.

George played in four games and recorded i10 tackles, primarily playing on the boundary opposite sophomore Jaylon Jones.

With both Jones and George out, the Aggies (3-2, 0-2 SEC) will turn to true freshmen Tyreek Chappell and Deuce Harmon. Both have worked with the first-team defense at times this season, with Harmon starting in the nickel in a six-defensive back look in last Saturday's 26-22 loss to Mississippi State.

Chappell has recorded 16 tackles and four pass deflections in five games and two starts. Harmon has recorded 10 tackles in three games.

Fisher also announced that receiver Caleb Chapman is considered "day to day." Chapman, who suffered a torn ACL last year, has not played since Week 2 against Colorado.

The Aggies are at Kyle Field on Saturday to face No. 1 Alabama at 7 p.m.

