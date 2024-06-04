All Aggies

'Amazing!' 5-Star OL Lamar Brown Raves About Texas A&M Visit

Five-star offensive lineman and 2026 priority Texas A&M target Lamar Brown had an 'amazing' time in Aggieland over the weekend.

The Texas A&M Aggies have focused heavily on adding offensive line talent in the 2025 recruiting class, landing five commits thus far in the cycle.

However, they are also looking to continue that trend going forward into to the 2026 class, where five-star University Lab (Baton Rouge, LA) offensive lineman Lamar Brown has become a priority target for the Aggies.

And in an interview with On3, Brown revealed that his recent visit to College Station over the weekend made a major impression on him, and was the best experience he has had out of any of the trips he has made thus far.

“My visit was amazing,” Brown told On3's Steve Wiltfong. “I loved everything for the most part and this the best visit I ever had out of all the schools I been to.”

Brown has also visited Alabama, LSU, and Georgia, and holds offers from USC, Texas, Miami, Florida State and Ole Miss, among others.

So what sets the Aggies apart from the rest of the pack thus far? According to Brown, its because the Aggies staff and their energy has made him feel like College Station could be home.

“First foot on campus for the first time and they made it feel like I was home and that was the main thing that made it special,” Brown said. “They bring the energy I like and they are some coaches that can develop me not as only a football player but a person."

As it stands, Brown ranks as a five-star recruit, the No. 5 player in the nation, the No. 1 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 2 player in the state of Louisiana, per the On3 Industry Ranking.

He is also universally seen as the top interior lineman in the nation by all four major recruiting services.

