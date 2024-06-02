Texas A&M A Finalist For 4-Star McKinney LB Riley Pettijohn
Riley Pettijohn, a four-star linebacker from McKinney, TX, has announced that he has dwindled down his options for a college football career to four schools.
The 6'3, 215 lb linebacker, who is ranked as the second-best linebacker in the class of 2025, will choose between joining the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans or Ohio State Buckeyes.
Riley's father, Duke Pettijohn, was a defensive lineman for the Syracuse Orange from 1997-2000. Duke was a two-time All-Big East selection who played in the National Football League, as well as the Arena Football League until his retirement in 2013. Duke now is the defensive ends coach for the Parish Episcopal School Panthers, a Dallas prep school.
National analyst Mike Roach, who evaluated Pettijohn in October 2023, noted that he is "a highly instinctive linebacker who triggers quickly on the run and shoots gaps well, and is an exceptional open-field tackler."
Roach also praised Pettijohn's coverage abilities, mainly due in part to Pettijohn's experience playing safety. He closed by saying that Pettijohn is "a production machine that averages double-digit tackles per game and should be viewed as a future centerpiece of an elite college football defense."
Pettijohn would fit right in with Texas A&M's defense, which just lost star linebacker Edgerrin Cooper in this year's NFL draft to the Green Bay Packers. Pettijohn would complement Taurean York's electric style of play behind A&M's defensive line.
Pettijohn has had quite the selection of schools to pick between, having received scholarship offers from over 30 different schools across the country. Pettijohn is about to enter his senior year at McKinney High School.