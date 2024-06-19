Texas A&M Aggies vs. Florida: Gators' Offensive Players to Watch
When the Texas A&M Aggies take the field for Week 3 — their first road game — they'll be put to the test.
In a perfect world, they'll be fresh off of a second straight win to begin the season, having knocked off Notre Dame and taken care of business against McNeese State. Standing in front of them and a 3-0 record, however, will be the Florida Gators.
Coach Billy Napier and company had their share of struggles last season, just like the Aggies, so both teams will enter the 2024-25 season looking to make things right. The College Football Playoff is set to expand to 12 teams as well, so the chances of that happening are increased, though winning games on the road, or in Florida's case, defending home turf are crucial to that effort.
The Aggies will be returning some strong names on defense and adding new ones, but when they take the field, they'll be tasked with slowing down some of Florida's best weapons. For the Aggies playing in "The Swamp," the difference could very well come on that defensive front.
That being said, here are three names to watch from Florida ahead of Week 3.
Graham Mertz, Quarterback
Mertz will be entering his fifth year of college football next season, and second with the Gators. Last year, he put up nearly 3,000 yards at a 73 percent completion rate. By the end of the year, he'd tallied 20 touchdowns and threw just three interceptions — an SEC best. Mertz's high completion percentage certainly spells trouble for the Aggies if he finds his groove, and with a full year and offseason to adjust, he's likely to come out of the gate firing.
Montrell Johnson, Running Back
With the passing-heavy offense that Florida had a season ago, Johnson wasn't who it relied on most of the time, but that didn't make him any less of an offensive weapon. Last year, the junior tallied 817 yards on 152 carries for five touchdowns, which puts him in the top-10 among SEC rushers on the season. Johnson is quick and nimble, making him a backfield threat, but also a solid option for Mertz, as the running back finished second in the conference for receiving yards as a primary rusher. If he gets loose, the Aggies will certainly like to be in front of him rather than behind.
Eugene Wilson III, Wide Reciever
After losing Ricky Pearsall Jr. to the draft, the Gators will have to look elsewhere for the bulk of their receiving offense. Luckily for them, they have a strong replacement candidate in Wilson III, who is entering his second season with the team as a true sophomore. Last season, Wilson III tallied 538 yards on 61 receptions for six touchdowns, making him a standout, but not the No. 1 option. This year, that's set to change, and with a full season under his belt, Florida might just be seeing their next breakout receiver if things go according to plan. That makes him a big player of interest for the Aggies.