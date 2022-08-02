Skip to main content

Breaking: Vols Reliever to Return for Final Season

Tennessee Baseball right-handed relief pitcher Camden Sewell had announced his intention to return to the Vols for his final year of eligibility. 

Sewell took to Twitter earlier today to make his announcement, claiming he's going to give it 'one more ride' in orange and white. 

While Sewell was in prime form to get drafted this summer, his name was never called. In addition, the Tennessee native decided not to sign with an MLB team as an in drafted free agent.

Sewell’s return is highly significant for the Volunteers, who are losing three key bullpen arms and one starter to the pros in Will Mabrey, Ben Joyce, Mark McLaughlin and Blade Tidwell. The Vols are also losing closer Redmond Walsh, who played his final year of eligibility a season ago. 

Sewell's 2023 season will be his fifth and final year of eligibility, as he is choosing to use his COVID year. 

While Sewell is unlikely to see a starting role in 2023, he is undoubtedly one of the top bullpen arm entering next season, along with Seth Halvorsen, Kirby Connell, Wyatt Evans and Zander Sechrist.

Sewell's production for the Volunteers has been nothing short of terrific out of the pen the last four seasons. The right has thrown over 45 innings all three full seasons played, and he has a 15-3 record during his time as a Vol. As mentioned, Sewell's usage will primarily be out of the bullpen, but the Cleveland, Tennessee, native has shown he can log significant postseason starts, especially after shutting down the Florida Gators in Tennessee's 2022 SEC Tournament Championship Game victory this past May.

