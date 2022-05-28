'Couple of Intramural Guys' Working Their Way Atop Tennessee Record Books

SEC Co-Player of the Year Dylan Crews cracked a Redmond Walsh pitch to right field, where Jordan Beck was there to make the routine catch for the final out of the game. The BaseVols won 5-2 against LSU to advance to the SEC Tournament Semifinals, and Redmond Walsh's two innings of work to close it out for the Vols earned him his seventh save of the season.

But it wasn't any ordinary save, as the Louisville, Tennessee, native recorded his 23rd career save in Tennessee's win over LSU to tie Todd Helton's program save record.

"It's unbelievable," Walsh said when asked about tying Helton. "It's something you try not to think about, but when your name is in the category of probably the best player to ever come to Tennessee, there are not any words you can really use to describe it. It's one of those things you just come out and do what you do every day.

Just being a hometown kid and watching Todd Helton play, trying to be like him, not saying I am, but being in that category is an unbelievable feeling."

Walsh using the word 'unbelievable' to describe tying Helton is pretty accurate, as the super-senior was once a walk-on who redshirted his freshman year at Tennessee in 2017.

In his six years at Tennessee, Walsh has grown to become one of the top bullpen arms and a true closer, racking up all 23 of his saves in the past four seasons.

And on this Tennessee roster, Walsh is not the only Vol veteran to be working his way atop the program record books, as Evan Russell needs just one home run to set the program record currently held by, you guessed it, Todd Helton.

Russell, a former walk-on like Walsh, has climbed the all-time ranks in home runs, hitting a whopping 27 bombs in the past two seasons. His most recent home run in the series finale against Mississippi State was the program-tying jack that gave the Lexington, Tennessee, native 38 career homers.

"Man, it was a pretty surreal moment," Russell said on hitting the program-tying homer. "I figured it was coming, and the more we play, the better chance I have at breaking it. Rounding the bases, it was almost just a wild feeling because I never would've thought that would've happened when I started on campus. So to be able to do something that took a lot of hard work and dedication, it means a lot to me."

As Russell noted, the more Tennessee plays, the better chance he has to break it. And with the way the Vols are playing in Hoover and have played all season, Russell should have opportunities abound to put himself atop the record books.

And when/if it happens, Russell will know he's set Tennessee history when rounding the bases.

"I've been aware of it," Russell said regarding the record. "And I've been seeing the ball pretty well," Russell added.

With Russell having been within one of a program record for a couple of games and Walsh now one away from breaking the saves record, Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello reflected on how the pair of Vols are working their way into history.

In doing so, Vitello hinted at how Walsh and Russell may not have been favorites to do so when they first donned a Tennessee baseball uniform.

"Yeah, that's a little difference in size right there. Geez. We got Evan Russell and Redmond Walsh, two intramural guys, mentioned with Todd Helton in those two categories."

The classic Vitello humor was on full display in his quote on Walsh and Russell, but the Vols' skipper noted that Walsh 'earned' his historic save.

"[Walsh's save] was a well earned one, and it's great for him," Vitello offered on Walsh's save. "He really gutted through the thing. Their [LSU's] lineup is really good, and the guys were on what he was throwing, more so than the average cat. And the park was playing pretty big for both teams, so he utilized the park and threw strikes. He gutted it out, best way I can say it. And good for him to have that individual deal. That's something he'll be able to remember and throw around the clubhouse when he returns to campus."

Before Walsh returns to campus, the top-ranked Vols are looking to achieve their first SEC Tournament win in 27 years. Tennessee advanced to the tournament's semifinals with their win over LSU, where they will more than likely play the Kentucky Wildcats. UT will be looking to exact revenge on the Wildcats, as Kentucky was the only team to beat Tennessee in a series this regular season.

First pitch in Hoover Met between the Vols and Wildcats will be at approximately 8:30 p.m. CT.