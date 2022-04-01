Skip to main content

Jordan Beck Bat Issue Explained During Tennessee-Vanderbilt Game 1

During the top of the first inning during Friday night’s Game 1 between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 5 Vanderbilt, Jordan Beck appeared to hit a two-out solo shot for the first run of the game.

Beck’s run was quickly called off, as umpires inspected the bat in question.

Ultimately, the umpires declared the bat unusable, removing the Vols’ early lead.

Tony Vitello was furious during the matter, while the ESPN2 broadcasters openly questioned the call since the bat had an NCAA-approved sticker — which would typically insinuate that it had been checked prior to the start of the game.

Later, however, broadcasters revealed the reasoning for removal: the sticker was from a midweek game, meaning the bat did not have an “updated” sticker for tonight’s series opener in Nashville.

D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers affirmed the move via the tweet listed below.

Tennessee currently holds a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth.

Luc Lipcius cranked a two-run homer before sarcastically checking his own bat as he crossed the plate, then Enrique Bradfield stole two bases en route to the Commodores’ first run of the night. 

