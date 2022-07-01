Joyce Brothers Host ‘Clinic 105’ at D1 Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Like most kids who live in or around Knoxville, Ben and Zach Joyce grew up attending athletic camps at the University of Tennessee.

Those camps helped inspire the Farragut natives, who have charted two different paths within the Tennessee baseball program.

Ben — who became the fastest college pitcher on record this season — is preparing for the MLB Draft, while Zach — who stepped away from the Vols’ program six months into his UT career — is gearing up for his first full season with Tennessee.

Despite their different journeys, the brothers have joined forces for a full-circle moment: Clinic 105, the Joyce brothers’ pitcher-specific camp, which is being put on this summer at the D1 facility in Hardin Valley.

“We came to these camps as a kid,” said Ben. “It’s a dream to be able to do it ourselves.”

I caught up with the Joyce’s at their second clinic on Friday morning.

They detailed points of emphasis within the clinic, delved into other Tennessee baseball subjects (such as Frank Anderson and Quentin Eberhardt), and described what it means to do all this together.

“Obviously we kind of got a little bit apart, but coming back together, working out every day, pushing each other hard — it helps both of us,” said Zach. “It’s awesome to get back into that groove again.”

Could the clinics reveal the next Ben or Zach Joyce?

“You never know,” said Zach.

Added Ben: “Hey, why not?”

The full interview can be seen at the top.