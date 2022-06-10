Just In: Vols Add Star Transfer Shortstop Maui Ahuna

Tony Vitello's team is gearing up for a Super Regional this evening, but the Vols have already landed great news this morning via the transfer portal. Kansas Jayhawk star shortstop Maui Ahuna is headed to Knoxville to finish out his collegiate career, which will start in the 2023 season with the Vols.

The standout shortstop is considered a top-ten draft prospect in the 2023 MLB Draft. Ahuna is fresh off a visit to Tennessee this week.

Below is a look at Ahuna's bio and stats from Kansas:

SINGLE-GAME CAREER HIGHS

Hits: 4, 4 times

Doubles: 2, at Oklahoma, Apr 09, 2021 ; at New Orleans, Feb 26, 2022 ; at Missouri, May 18, 2021

Triples: 2, vs West Virginia, May 25, 2021

Home runs: 1, 9 times

Total bases: 11, vs West Virginia, May 25, 2021

RBI: 5, vs Michigan State, Mar 13, 2022 ; Wichita State, Mar 30, 2022

Runs scored: 3, Texas Tech, Apr 03, 2022 ; at Air Force, Apr 27, 2022 ; vs West Virginia, May 25, 2021

Walks: 3, vs Michigan State, Mar 13, 2022 ; Creighton, Mar 20, 2021 ; at Indiana State, Mar 20, 2022

Hit by pitch: 1, 8 times

Sac flies: 1, Texas Southern, Apr 19, 2022 ; vs South Dakota State, Feb 21, 2021

Sac bunts: 2, at Saint Louis, Mar 06, 2021

At bats: 6, 4 times

Stolen bases: 2, Missouri State, May 05, 2021

Field chances: 9, at Air Force, Apr 27, 2022

Putouts: 6, at Air Force, Apr 27, 2022

Assists: 7, West Virginia, Apr 29, 2022 ; North Dakota State, May 01, 2021

AWARDS & HONORS

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (3/22/21)

2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team

SOPHOMORE – 2022

No. 32 shortstop in the nation by D1Baseball

No. 36 prospect in the 2023 draft class by D1Baseball

No. 4 MLB Draft prospect for 2023 in the Big 12 by Baseball America

No. 5 MLB Draft prospect for 2023 in the Big 12 by D1Baseball

No. 9 MLB Draft prospect for 2023 in the Big 12 by Perfect Game

FRESHMAN – 2021

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Big 12 Newcomer of the Week following 9-for-16 performance against Creighton

Appeared in 50 games with 50 starts at shortstop

Hit .316 (62-for-196) with 11 doubles, three triples, one home run and 25 RBI

14 multiple-hit games and six multiple-RBI games

Recorded a 14-game reached base streak

Logged a season-high four RBI in Big 12 Championship opening game against West Virginia (5/25), hitting two triples and first career home run

Recorded two RBI five times – At Omaha (3/13) vs. Creighton (3/20), vs. Air Force (4/13), at TCU (4/24) and at Missouri (5/18)

Season-high four hits four times – vs. Creighton (3/19 & 3/20), at Missouri (5/18) and vs. West Virginia (5/25)

Finished the year with eight stolen bases on nine attempts

Named to the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team at the shortstop position

HIGH SCHOOL

Ranked the No. 5 player in Hawaii by Perfect Game

Led Hilo High School to the Big Island High School Championship

Big Island High School Player of the Year

.531 batting average last season at Hilo HS

Played in area code games for Milwaukee Brewers organization

