Just In: Vols Add Star Transfer Shortstop Maui Ahuna
Tony Vitello's team is gearing up for a Super Regional this evening, but the Vols have already landed great news this morning via the transfer portal. Kansas Jayhawk star shortstop Maui Ahuna is headed to Knoxville to finish out his collegiate career, which will start in the 2023 season with the Vols.
The standout shortstop is considered a top-ten draft prospect in the 2023 MLB Draft. Ahuna is fresh off a visit to Tennessee this week.
Below is a look at Ahuna's bio and stats from Kansas:
SINGLE-GAME CAREER HIGHS
- Hits: 4, 4 times
- Doubles: 2, at Oklahoma, Apr 09, 2021 ; at New Orleans, Feb 26, 2022 ; at Missouri, May 18, 2021
- Triples: 2, vs West Virginia, May 25, 2021
- Home runs: 1, 9 times
- Total bases: 11, vs West Virginia, May 25, 2021
- RBI: 5, vs Michigan State, Mar 13, 2022 ; Wichita State, Mar 30, 2022
- Runs scored: 3, Texas Tech, Apr 03, 2022 ; at Air Force, Apr 27, 2022 ; vs West Virginia, May 25, 2021
- Walks: 3, vs Michigan State, Mar 13, 2022 ; Creighton, Mar 20, 2021 ; at Indiana State, Mar 20, 2022
- Hit by pitch: 1, 8 times
- Sac flies: 1, Texas Southern, Apr 19, 2022 ; vs South Dakota State, Feb 21, 2021
- Sac bunts: 2, at Saint Louis, Mar 06, 2021
- At bats: 6, 4 times
- Stolen bases: 2, Missouri State, May 05, 2021
- Field chances: 9, at Air Force, Apr 27, 2022
- Putouts: 6, at Air Force, Apr 27, 2022
- Assists: 7, West Virginia, Apr 29, 2022 ; North Dakota State, May 01, 2021
AWARDS & HONORS
- All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
- Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (3/22/21)
- 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team
SOPHOMORE – 2022
- No. 32 shortstop in the nation by D1Baseball
- No. 36 prospect in the 2023 draft class by D1Baseball
- No. 4 MLB Draft prospect for 2023 in the Big 12 by Baseball America
- No. 5 MLB Draft prospect for 2023 in the Big 12 by D1Baseball
- No. 9 MLB Draft prospect for 2023 in the Big 12 by Perfect Game
FRESHMAN – 2021
- All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
- Big 12 Newcomer of the Week following 9-for-16 performance against Creighton
- Appeared in 50 games with 50 starts at shortstop
- Hit .316 (62-for-196) with 11 doubles, three triples, one home run and 25 RBI
- 14 multiple-hit games and six multiple-RBI games
- Recorded a 14-game reached base streak
- Logged a season-high four RBI in Big 12 Championship opening game against West Virginia (5/25), hitting two triples and first career home run
- Recorded two RBI five times – At Omaha (3/13) vs. Creighton (3/20), vs. Air Force (4/13), at TCU (4/24) and at Missouri (5/18)
- Season-high four hits four times – vs. Creighton (3/19 & 3/20), at Missouri (5/18) and vs. West Virginia (5/25)
- Finished the year with eight stolen bases on nine attempts
- Named to the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team at the shortstop position
HIGH SCHOOL
- Ranked the No. 5 player in Hawaii by Perfect Game
- Led Hilo High School to the Big Island High School Championship
- Big Island High School Player of the Year
- .531 batting average last season at Hilo HS
- Played in area code games for Milwaukee Brewers organization
PERSONAL
- Born on March 11, 2002
- Son of Walter and Marie Ahuna
- Has three sisters, Jessica, Makena and Healani
- Father, Walter, played baseball at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo
- Majoring in liberal arts & sciences