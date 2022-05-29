Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Florida SEC Tournament Championship

HOOVER, Ala. -- The top-ranked Tennessee baseball Volunteers are set to take on seven-seed Florida in Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT for the SEC Tournament Championship.

The Vols are 3-0 in the tournament thus far, defeating Vanderbilt, LSU and Kentucky by a combined 22 runs. The Vols have averaged a run an inning thus far in Hoover. With a win over Florida, the Vols would win their first SEC Tournament Championship since 1995, the same season they last won the regular-season SEC title.

Florida has played five games so far in the tournament, fighting their way to the tournament. The Gators began their run in Hoover with a win over South Carolina before being run-ruled by Texas A&M. Florida would ultimately get the last laugh against the Aggies, though, as the Gators defeated A&M 9-0 in the semifinals to advance to Sunday. Prior to to the victory over Texas A&M, Florida had topped Arkansas 7-5 to put out the reigning tourney champs and Alabama 11-6.

The Vols have started Blade Tidwell, Chase Dollander and Drew Beam so far this tournament, also using Chase Burns in extended relief.

Because of that, Tennessee will start Camden Sewell (6-1, 2.93 ERA) on the mound for the Championship game. In the Vols' SEC Tournament game against Florida last year, Sewell worked six shutout innings and was tremendous in his start.

Tony Vitello's most recent media availability recapping the Vols' win over Kentucky in the SEC Tournament Semifinals is above.

A link to all Tennessee Baseball coverage in the SEC Tournament from Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated is here.

Below is Tennessee's starting lineup.

Lineup notes:

-Basic lineup. Little surprising Lipcius and Burke are starting in their respective spots in the lineup with Florida throwing a left. But as good as Lipcius and Burke's bats have been, it's hard to pull Luc from the two-hole and bench Burke.

Florida starting lineup:

LF Wyatt Langford

2B Sterlin Thompson

1B B.T. Riopelle

RF Ty Evans

CF Jud Fabian

DH Jac Caglianone

SS Josh Rivera

C Mac Guscette

3B Colby Halter

Official pitching matchup:

Vols Sr. RHP Camden Sewell (6-1, 2.93 ERA, 33 H, 14 ER, 15 R, 8 BB, 40 K, .214 b/avg.)

vs.

Gators Fr. LHP Carsten Finnvold (1-0, 16.62 ERA, 6 H, 8 ER, 9 R, 6 BB, 3 K, .316 b/avg.)

Notes:

-Sewell gets the Sunday start after Beam, Burns, Tidwell and Dollander have all started this week.

-Florida making the championship game a bullpen game, as Finnvold will likely not last long. He's only pitched 4.1 innings in four appearances this season. One SEC appearance. (6 H, 8 ER, 9 R, 6 BB, 3 K, .316 b/avg.)

Tennessee will be the away team due to the fact they have been the away team less than Florida this tournament.

The Vols will wear their dark mode alternate uniforms against the Gators on Championship Sunday.

Jordan Beck, Trey Lipscomb and Ethan Payne will all be in different jerseys today, wearing numbers 10, 11 and 36 respectively due to some stolen jerseys.

---

The section below will be continuously updated with LIVE updates and the score from Tennessee's SEC Tournament Championship against Florida.

LIVE UPDATE THREAD

1st Inning:

T1

-Seth Stephenson lines out.

-Luc Lipcius creams a fly ball deep to center but it's held up at the warning track for the second out.

-Pete Derkay, I mean Mike Honcho, I mean Jordan Beck draws a two-out walk.

-Drew Gilbert strikes out swinging.

B1

-Wyatt Langford grounds out to SS.

-Sterlin Thompson singles to LF.

-Thompson steals second.

-BT Riopelle strikes out swinging.

-Ty Evans pops up to 2B.

Score: Vols 0, Gators 0

2nd Inning:

T2

-Trey Lipscomb is HBP.

-Lipscomb steals second on a wild pitch.

-Jorel Ortega grounds out to 3B.

-Evan Russell strikes out swinging.

-Blake Burke strikes out swinging.

B2

-Jud Fabian grounds out to 3B.

-Jac Caglianone singles down the LF line. Possibly could have been a double but Caglianone tripped rounding first.

-Josh Rivera flies out to shallow RF.

Score: Vols 0, Gators 0

