PHOTOS: No. 1 Tennessee Clinches First SEC Tournament Title in 27 Years
HOOVER, Ala. — 1995.
That’s the last time Tennessee won the SEC Tournament title, though it should be noted that that win came only between teams in the SEC East.
27 years later, with an 8-5 win over Florida in Sunday’s finale, the Vols are outright champions of the most heated tournament in college baseball — next to the College World Series, of course.
From the pregame ceremonies to the postgame euphoria, see every moment of the Vols’ SEC Tournament championship win below.
16 Images