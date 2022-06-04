Skip to main content

PHOTOS: Tennessee Dismantles Alabama State in Knoxville Regional

Tennessee jumped on Alabama State early on Friday and never let up, cruising to a 10-0 win on the opening day of the NCAA Tournament.

The Vols will take the field against Campbell on Saturday, as the Camels took down Georgia Tech — who will face Alabama State in a Saturday elimination game.

Here are pictures from the Vols’ Friday night win over the Hornets, as UT flexed its offense in a way that left ASU coach José Vazquez with six simple words: “They were as good as advertised.”

Note: All pictures courtesy of Jake Nichols for Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated

