Skip to main content

PHOTOS: Tennessee Roars Back, Stays Ahead to Defeat Campbell 12-7

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fueled by a go-ahead homer from Drew Gilbert, a cushion from Cortland Lawson and plenty more timely hitting late, Tennessee battled to a 12-7 win over a feisty Campbell team on Saturday night.

The game was “a fight,” as Tony Vitello noted, and every time the Camels drew closer, the Vols just kept swinging.

“Our mentality is just ‘punch back,’” said Gilbert.

You can see photos from the win — which clinched a new all-time program record in victories at 55 — below, courtesy of Jake Nichols of Volunteer Country on SI.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

014297F2-5633-42E1-B967-A73DEC78B538
12
Gallery
12 Images

Tennessee will face the winner of Campbell and Georgia Tech on Sunday night with the chance to clinch its second Super Regional berth in as many seasons.

The Yellowjackets and Camels will play on Sunday at noon. 

BD4168A2-98A5-4B2B-BA73-63D63CFBD955
Baseball

Vols Survive Camels' Bite, Score 12 Runs to Defeat Campbell and Break Program Record

By Jack Foster3 minutes ago
E8145538-EB66-4C47-ACF1-EE9C5C22D697
Recruiting

Tennesee Makes Shortlist of Favorites for Elite OL Mauigoa

By Matt Ray5 hours ago
95DB8E82-427E-4B00-A1D9-74E4402F4098
Baseball

Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. 3-Seed Campbell

By Jack Foster5 hours ago
4818D895-34E8-4A2A-8FC8-8FD48DC9A919
Baseball

ESPN Announcer Issues Apology to Evan Russell and Tennessee

By Jack Foster9 hours ago
5951D769-61F0-4970-A400-8E414517AE98
Baseball

How to Watch, Listen: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Campbell

By Jack Foster11 hours ago
USATSI_18080759_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Evan Russell Will Be Available For Top-Ranked Tennessee on Saturday Against Campbell

By Matt Ray and Jack Foster12 hours ago
USATSI_18108020_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Evan Russell's Father Tweets Update on Status

By Jack Foster15 hours ago
A6CE8E5C-F003-46BC-9425-732E51737557
Baseball

Watch: Tony Vitello, Charlie Taylor, Blade Tidwell React to Vols' Shutout Victory Over Alabama State

By Jack FosterJun 3, 2022