PHOTOS: Tennessee Roars Back, Stays Ahead to Defeat Campbell 12-7

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fueled by a go-ahead homer from Drew Gilbert, a cushion from Cortland Lawson and plenty more timely hitting late, Tennessee battled to a 12-7 win over a feisty Campbell team on Saturday night.

The game was “a fight,” as Tony Vitello noted, and every time the Camels drew closer, the Vols just kept swinging.

“Our mentality is just ‘punch back,’” said Gilbert.

You can see photos from the win — which clinched a new all-time program record in victories at 55 — below, courtesy of Jake Nichols of Volunteer Country on SI.

12 Gallery 12 Images

Tennessee will face the winner of Campbell and Georgia Tech on Sunday night with the chance to clinch its second Super Regional berth in as many seasons.

The Yellowjackets and Camels will play on Sunday at noon.