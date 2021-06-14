Social Media Reacts to Vols Punching Ticket to Omaha

A look at the social media reactions to the Tennessee Volunteers earning a trip to Omaha

Tony Vitello's Tennessee Volunteers punched their ticket to Omaha yesterday after a 15-6 beat down of LSU. The win marked Tennessee's first College World Series berth since 2005, and their was plenty of excitement in the social media world.

One of the first people to congratulate Tennessee on securing a spot in Omaha was former Vols' Head Coach Dave Serrano.

Vols Head Football Coach Josh Heupel will always congratulate the Vols on a big win, but he was quick to join the social media fray on Sunday evening.

Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman was at Lindsey Nelson Stadium all weekend, and she will be a key factor in assuring the Vols secure a deal with Tony Vitello, as she shared her opinion on Tennessee's monumental win.

Next up is Tennessee Utility player, Pete Derkay's, dad sharing an emotional response to the Vols punching their ticket.

The SEC Network joined in the fun, and they brought Peyton Manning along with them.

John Fulkerson joined in the fun by hijacking a local news report from outside of Lindsey Nelson stadium, and it is safe to say he is excited for his fellow athletes.

Vol Network Legend John Wilkerson joined in the Manning fun as well.

Smokey dressed up as the infamous Tiger King over the weekend, but Tony Vitello was portrayed as the Tiger King Joe Exotic shortly after the Vols win.

The NCAA Baseball twitter account took notice of the show the Vols put on with their bats en route to Omaha.

And lastly, the BaseVols soaked it in with their fans..