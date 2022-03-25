Skip to main content

Tennessee Ace Blade Tidwell Promoted to Active Status Prior to Ole Miss Series

Dating back to the beginning of this season, sophomore ace Blade Tidwell has dealt with shoulder soreness that has held him back from his normal spot at the forefront of Tennessee rotation.

On Thursday afternoon, Tony Vitello hinted that the sophomore right-hander is “not far off” from returning to the field.

By Friday, that hint emerged into a reality — a Tennessee spokesperson confirmed Friday night that Tidwell is active for Tennessee’s Top-5 series against Ole Miss in Oxford.

This does not mean Tidwell will pitch, but it is certainly welcomed news for Tennessee’s staff against a vaunted Rebel lineup.

