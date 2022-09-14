Tennessee is coming off of a season that saw them win the regular-season SEC conference title and the post-season tournament title. The Vols didn't make it to Omaha after falling short to a solid Notre Dame game in the Super Regionals. Earlier today, the SEC announced Tennessee's conference schedule for this upcoming season. Below is the conference slate (bold indicates a home series):

Tennessee Baseball 2023 SEC Schedule

Mar. 17-19: at Georgia

Mar. 24-26: FLORIDA

Mar. 31-April 2: at LSU

April 7-9: VANDERBILT

April 14-16: KENTUCKY

April 21-23: at South Carolina

Apr. 28-30: TEXAS A&M

May 5-7: at Missouri

May 12-14: MISSISSIPPI STATE

May 18-20: at Auburn

"Tennessee led the nation in numerous statistical categories while setting a handful of program records along the way, including new marks for home runs (158), runs scored (613), RBIs (574), slugging percentage (.604), ERA (2.51), WHIP (1.00), opponent batting average (.199), strikeouts (695), strikeouts/nine innings (10.5) and walks allowed/nine innings (2.48), among others," according to the press release from Tennessee.

The Vols will look once again to prove they are one of the top teams in the nation under Tony Vitello.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects