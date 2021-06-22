Tennessee eliminated from College World Series in messy 8-4 loss to Texas

With the loss, Tennessee is now 0-4 in Omaha since 2001.

OMAHA, Neb. -- Papers fluttered across the grass at TD Ameritrade Park on Tuesday.

Third-base umpire Mike Morris had just ejected Tennessee assistant Ross Kivett for arguing, and the Vols' coach responded by throwing his clipboard.

The toss sent sheets sailing into the Omaha breeze, and Tennessee's coaches were left with a mess that was cleaned quickly.

After Kivett's ejection, Tennessee reliever Sean Hunley channeled the ensuing emotion for a 2-2 strikeout. The blow sent ripples through the stadium during a 4-4 fourth inning, and Vols fans roared during a tight elimination game.

They didn't stay that way for long. After Hunley's strikeout, Texas delivered a mess too big to clean with a two-hit, three-RBI fourth-inning onslaught to put the Longhorns at a 7-4 advantage.

Texas tacked on one more run in the sixth inning for insurance, and the Longhorns cruised to an 8-4 win that brings the Vols' season to a screeching, dramatic stop at 50-18.

With the loss, Tennessee is now 0-4 in Omaha since 2001.

Revived Vols respond early

After Tennessee's sluggish CWS start against Virginia, Tony Vitello said that "Vol fans deserved more."

48 hours later, they got it -- for a bit.

Two solid second-inning RBIs from Jordan Beck and Pete Derkay put the Vols at an early 2-0 advantage, but Texas left fielder Eric Kennedy responded with a three-run shot that bounced off the Longhorn logo in right field for a 3-2 advantage.

Still, Tennessee didn't go away quickly.

After leaving three stranded in the top of the third frame, the Vols made the score 4-3 off a Connor Pavolony single before Liam Spence smacked a liner into center to bring Pete Derkay rumbling across the plate for a 4-4 tie.

Derkay bounded into the dugout, and teammates swarmed him. Like Hunley's strikeout, though, Derkay's moment didn't last.

Early walks bruise Tennessee's bump

Meanwhile, Texas continued racking up savory seconds, especially early-on against the Vols' pitchers.

From the second to the fourth frame, the Vols started each inning by giving up a leadoff walk. The first two came from starter Blade Tidwell, while the third occurred under reliever Sean Hunley.

With Kennedy's bomb and one fourth-inning RBI, Tidwell finished Tuesday with 3.0 innings, two hits, four runs, three errors, two walks and three strikeouts. The freshman tossed just 35 strikes on 62 pitches, facing 13 batters.

Hunley lasted just 0.2 innings, the same as his Sunday outing, and allowed three hits, three runs and three errors with two walks and two strikeouts.

Redmond Walsh went 2.2 innings with two hits, one run and an error allowed, and he gave up two walks with a strikeout.

Camden Sewell finished the day with 1.2 innings and three strikeouts.

Controversy carries the day

Aside from Kivett's widely-disputed ejection, Tuesday's umpires also made a crucially controversial call at the plate.

During Texas' fourth-inning onslaught, Tennessee catcher Connor Pavolony snagged a throw before leaning down to tag the incoming Texas runner. The slide was called safe, even after review, but plenty of fans voiced their frustration during the game.

One post from Tennessee football offensive lineman Dayne Davis appears to show Pavolony making the tag in time. As expected, Vols fans responded in uproarious fashion.