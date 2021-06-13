Tennessee drowns LSU 4-2 in Game 1 of Knoxville Super Regional

The Vols are now just one win away from their first trip to Omaha since 2005.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- The clouds opened suddenly on Saturday, and rain poured in sheets across the turf at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

LSU third-baseman Cade Doughty knocked a solo home run during the downpour, which foreshadowed a 30-minute lightning delay in Tennessee's first Super Regional matchup against the Tigers.

The Vols didn't flinch. And neither did their crowd.

Fueled by a packed house and a three-run sixth inning, the Vols roared back from two one-run deficits to clinch a 4-2 win over the Tigers on Saturday night.

The raucous crowd wasn't just inside the stadium, either, as Tennessee hosted a "Big Orange Block Party" for those who didn't get tickets to the game.

The win was one of several tense victories for Tennessee, which needs just one more victory this weekend to advance to the program's first College World Series appearance since 2005.

"It's kind of been a rough go from Day One," said Tony Vitello. "Somehow, the kids have embraced that and almost welcomed it."

Sixth-inning singles get the job done

The Vols also welcomed the aforementioned sixth frame.

Max Ferguson drew a walk before Jake Rucker doubled to left, and Drew Gilbert scored Ferguson with a fielder's choice single to tie the score at 2-2.

Luc Lipcius put the Vols at a 3-2 advantage with another fielder's choice single, and Jordan Beck knocked an RBI single to score the third run of the frame for a 4-2 lead.

The Tigers' second run on Saturday had come off an errant throw from Connor Pavolony to score Drew Bianco, while the Vols' catcher came through with an RBI groundout in the third inning to put Tennessee on the board.

That groundout was one of two redemption-fueled moments for Pavolony, who later gunned down Dylan Crews to cap a double play in the top of the eighth inning.

"Cheese" delivers the cheddar, Hunley finishes the job

Tennessee got a great outing from starter Chad Dallas.

Nicknamed "Cheese," the junior right-hander notched a career-high 12 strikeouts in 5.1 innings against the Tigers.

Notably, five of those strikeouts came against Dylan Crews and Tre' Morgan III -- two of the first three hitters in LSU's lineup.

He also kept the ball after the rain delay, pushing Tennessee for three more innings.

All of those moments emphasized Dallas' leadership. Arguably, though, his biggest moment of the day came in a second meeting with Cade Doughty.

After giving up the solo shot to Doughty early-on, Dallas faced the LSU third-baseman again in the top of the fourth frame. This time, the Texas native wouldn't be denied. He got Doughty swinging before strutting back toward Tennessee's dugout.

The sequence kept the score tied 1-1, and it brought Lindsey Nelson Stadium to one of several roars on Saturday night.

Hunley slams the door

Though Dallas' moment was big, Hunley's was arguably even bigger.

After replacing Dallas in relief, the composed senior maintained control for three innings. He allowed three hits, dealt four strikeouts, and delivered the final blow via a full-count strikeout with runners on second and third.

"He does it against everybody," said Mainieri on the Vols' Saturday closer. "He's tremendous. I thought he rose up and got a big strikeout there at the end."